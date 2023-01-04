ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee man makes half-court shot at Thunder game

 3 days ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee man left Tuesday’s Thunder game with an extra $20,000.

Johnnie Durossette won the MidFirst Bank half-court challenge, making the shot and winning a pretty big check.

Durossette says it was his fourth time to see a Thunder game and that he got the tickets for Christmas.

“I was just nervous a little bit but I was like all right let’s do it,” Durossette says about the moment leading up to the shot.

The Oklahoma City Thunder also came away with a big win, beating Boston 150-117 without top-scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder set a record for most points since the team moved to Oklahoma City before the 2008-09 season. The previous mark was 149 points in 2013.

