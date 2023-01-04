Read full article on original website
Black America Web
Trending on the Timeline: Dr. Love Caught Again
Malachi Love-Robinson is at it again. Do you remember the 18 year old boy who pretending to be a doctor? Well recently he was hired by a new employer and stole about $50k from them. This young boy seems to keep getting away with the scams he develops. However, this time he won’t be pulling any schemes in the next few years because he is going to prison.
Black America Web
Trending on the Timeline: Drake Never Paid Quentin Miller
Quentin Miller interviewed with VLAD and let the tea out that he was never paid any publishing from music he worked on with Drake. There have always been rumors that Drake has help with his music but now he isn’t paying? Who is really responsible. Quentin says he was under contract at the time and being paid under the table for his work.
Black America Web
King Of Cameos: Bernie Mac’s Insane Run Before Becoming A Household Name
When it comes to giving someone their flowers, there’s never really a wrong time to do it. Even after someone has passed away, it is very common for people to show their respect and admiration any chance they can get. This is especially true if said person made a lasting impact on the people and communities around them. A recent tweet gave us motivation to give one of the all-time greats their just due, if not for any reason other than he deserves it.
Black America Web
Faith + Fame: Lil Flip Explains Why ‘God Got Us,’ Talks New Music And More
The Houston Hip-Hop legend sits down to talk life, faith and so much more. It takes a lot to make it in this world, but in addition to confidence and vision one thing you’ve gotta have faith. No matter who you are. Faith + Fame: Lil Flip Explains Why...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Black America Web
The Laughs Are Plentiful In The Official Trailer For The Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’ Starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London & Eddie Murphy
As we inch closer to the premiere date (January 27) of You People on Netflix, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut, we finally have the official trailer and it’s sure to make you laugh. You can view the trailer below!. When a ride share mix-up in Los Angeles brings...
Black America Web
Fan Reactions: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Encourages Fans To Read A Book & Start A Podcast
“Abbott Elementary” returned this week with a competitive “Read-A-Thon.” Janine and Melissa are taking the challenge quite seriously. While Jacob and Gregory join forces to create a student podcast club. Check out our episode recap and fan reactions inside. Season 2 returns from Holiday break with Episode...
Black America Web
First-Look Photos: Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Returns Next Month
The third and final season of Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” premieres next month. The first look images showcase some of the cast as they filmed what will be the end to an exciting series about the group’s rise to fame. Check out the first look images inside.
Black America Web
Ice Spice Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup
Ice Spice Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup was originally published on globalgrind.com. Last year, Albee Al was released from prison and released an iconic project with his mixtape FREE THE REAL. Albee seeks to continue his momentum with the visual to his song “Gotti Flow.” The Will Photo-directed video starts off with Albee Al rapping around flashing red lights and rapping around his crew. Footage of Albee walking on stages and through paparazzi can be seen in the video.
Great American Dog Show brings 200 breeds to Schaumburg
CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Woof" is the word this weekend over at the Great American Dog Show at the Renaisance Shaumburg Convention Center Hotel. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek got a look as some of the stars were getting ready for their close ups. Two hundred different breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club are competing. One siberian huskey might just have a shot at the big prize. "Any dog can be built beautifully, but if he doesn't have the heart to do it, it doesn't matter. He's got that too," said Laura King. After 30 years as a professional dog handler, King knows a star...
