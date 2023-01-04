Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Mexico gives account of violence after 'Chapo' son nabbed
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The operation to detain Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, unleashed firefights that turned the northern city of Culiacan into a war zone with 30 dead, authorities said Friday. In a blow-by-blow description of the...
Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as 'Chapo' son nabbed
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The sun wasn’t yet up in Culiacan when David Téllez and his family began making their way to the city’s airport for a return flight to Mexico City after their vacation. But not long after they set out they encountered the first crude roadblock, an abandoned vehicle obstructing their way.
Mexican capo's arrest a gesture to US, not signal of change
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico’s capture of a son of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán this week was an isolated nod to a drug war strategy that Mexico’s current administration has abandoned rather than a sign that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s thinking has changed, experts say.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance
Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned. "This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Putin orders 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas
LONDON — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine after the head of the Orthodox Church called for a Christmas truce, the Kremlin said Thursday. Putin instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a ceasefire from noon on Friday, Jan. 6, until midnight on Saturday,...
McCarthy nears victory for speaker after grueling fight
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy flipped more than a dozen colleagues to support him in dramatic votes Friday for House speaker, nearing victory on the fourth day and 12th ballot of a grueling standoff that was testing American democracy. The changed votes from conservative holdouts, including...
French court frees Ukrainian mining boss on $1 million bail
CHAMBERY, France — (AP) — A Ukrainian billionaire and former legislator suspected of embezzling tens of millions of dollars was ordered freed from French custody on $1 million bail Thursday, after he called the Ukrainian case against him politically driven and declared he wants to fight Russians who invaded his country.
Russia must face tribunal for ‘crime of aggression’ in Ukraine, say UK cross-party leaders
Demands for a special tribunal to investigate Russia for a “crime of aggression” against Ukraine have been backed by senior UK politicians from across the political divide in a move to show Vladimir Putin and his generals that they will be held to account. In a joint statement...
China reports two COVID deaths for Jan. 7
BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China reported two new COVID-19 deaths in the mainland for Jan. 7, compared with three deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.
Kenyan LGBTQ activist's body found in metal box; 1 arrested
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Kenyan police investigated the death of an LGBTQ activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box as human rights groups on Friday decried the killing and police announced one arrest. Edwin Chiloba's body was found Wednesday on a road in Uasin...
Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023
At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
Bridges: Gen. William Emory shaped the U.S., touched the heavens
The borders of the United States have expanded considerably since independence was declared. As the nation grew, newer and more detailed maps were needed so the country could plan ahead and utilize the landscape and resources available. Gen. William Emory, an army cartographer, was a vital part of this process. Emory’s diligent studies and attention to detail not only shaped the borders of the United States but also shaped the borders of Texas and revealed the great wonders of the Upper Rio Grande. William Hemsley Emory...
