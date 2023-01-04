ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC News

Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos

Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
Advocate

Kevin McCarthy Elected Speaker of the House on 15th Vote

On the 15th vote, Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California has finally been elected speaker of the House. McCarthy won a majority of votes cast shortly after midnight as Friday segued into Saturday. Republicans had voted against adjourning until Monday after McCarthy fell one vote short on the 14th tally. He has been majority and minority leader in the House, but his bid to become speaker now that the Republicans again have a majority drew opposition from the extreme right wing of his party.
Deadline

Kevin McCarthy Finally Secures Speakership In 15th Ballot After Tense Moments Of GOP Infighting On House Floor

UPDATE: Kevin McCarthy, in his first speech after being elected speaker, said, “I hope that one thing is clear after this week: I never give up.” “My father always told me: It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. We have got to finish strong for the American people.” But he signaled that Republicans would conduct an extensive series of inquiries and investigations. “Let me be clear: We will use the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena to get the job done.” He promised probes of the “origins of Covid and the weaponization of the FBI.” After his...
Detroit News

Trump’s troubles mount as special counsel gets new 2020 evidence

The special counsel investigating Donald Trump has new emails, letters and other documents from election officials in battleground states, as the federal probe accelerates into whether the former president should face criminal charges for efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Two years after the US Capitol attack and with the...
Detroit News

Editorial: For safety, delete TikTok for good

Some members of Congress want more regulations of TikTok, a China-based video-sharing platform, including an all-out nationwide ban. But while Washington hashes out the details, American consumers shouldn't wait for legislation to ditch the app for good. President Joe Biden signed a spending bill last week banning four million federal...
