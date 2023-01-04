In his weekly press conference following Texas A&M's upset loss to Appalachian State in the second game of the 2022 season, Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher was asked if he would give up play calling duties. The question was asked in light of the fact that the Aggies registered just 38 plays and scored only seven offensive points in becoming the Southeastern Conference's equivalent of 2007 Michigan (as opposed to the 2022 version that made the playoffs).

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO