Storm Tracker Forecast: Modest showers Friday & very wet weather ahead
Keep your umbrella handy and be prepared for more major impacts from wet and windy weather ahead for your forecast through at least the middle of next week. The system that brought our active weather over the last couple of days has mostly fizzled out but scattered showers have already arrived ahead of the next wet system tracking towards the West Coast from the Pacific. We'll continue to have light to moderate scattered showers through your morning commute in the valley and foothills, but most of our lower elevations will have a break from the wet weather from mid morning through late afternoon. Scattered rain and snow showers are projected to persist across our mountain zones of the Sierra and snow levels will hover between 4000' to 5000' there Friday. The most steady rain and snow is expected in areas of Trinity, Siskiyou and western Shasta County areas through your Friday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect down to 4500' in Trinity County from noon Friday throgh 4pm Saturday. Siskiyou County will have a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 10am Friday through 4pm Saturday. The Sierra and areas of Lassen and Plumas Counties will have a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 4am Saturday through 4pm Tuesday. Flood Watches have been issued for Trinity County from 4am Saturday through 10pm Monday, and for the valley and foothills from 12am Sunday through 4pm Wednesday. Heavy rain will cause rivers and streams to swell, and will have the potential to drive localized flooding on roads and flood prone areas. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to low 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones We'll have winds out of the south to 15mph and the potential for gusts up to around 30mph through the day. High temperatures will range from the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones later today.
Large wave slams into a California home causing 'extensive damage'
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, California (KSBW) -- A large window completely destroyed, a patio wiped out, a home off Yankee Point Drive was left with ‘extensive damages’ Thursday. With waves reaching up to 50 feet from the Carmel Highlands to Pebble Beach, Monterey County officials say they are keeping a close eye on the swells. A home in the Carmel Highlands was slammed by a 50-foot wave according to CAL Fire, KSBW was able to get an exclusive inside look at the damages.
Storm Tracker Forecast - Heavier Rain, Stronger Wind And Mountain Snow This Weekend
Northern California had rain and snow early Friday, but much of the day has been dry despite widespread clouds. This lull won't last long. This weekend and early next week will bring much more rainy, snowy and windy weather. The second in our latest series of storms is already moving over the West Coast, and overnight the rain and snow will return to our area. The wind will also increase on Saturday, but it won't be as strong as earlier this week. Saturday and Sunday will be rainy, windy and snowy days for our region. Wind Advisories, High Wind Watches, Flood Watches and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for most of our area tonight through this weekend. Staying inside and away from rising water is the safest option.
Hundreds still without power after Wednesday night's storm
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:30 A.M. UPDATE - Power outages across Northern California have mostly been restored following Wednesday night's high winds. Several areas are still without power and are listed below. In Palermo, a 20 foot tree fell and blocked the northern end of Melvina Ave. Trees were also blocking...
California's Newsom draws "battle lines" with GOP in speech
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be fresh off a campaign victory, but on Friday he talked like a politician ready for a fight as he held up his state as a beacon of freedom amid what he called a “rising tide of oppression" in Republican-led states.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Very wet & windy conditions persist Thursday
Grab your umbrella and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go today. More rain, snow, gusty winds and the potential for thunderstorms are ahead for your Thursday. More winter storm systems will continue to bring big impacts to northern California through your extended forecast.
Ironman World Championships split between Kona and France
The Ironman World Championships for men and women will be split between Nice, France, and the traditional home of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, the next four years. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/05/ironman-kona-nice-world-championships/
