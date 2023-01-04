Keep your umbrella handy and be prepared for more major impacts from wet and windy weather ahead for your forecast through at least the middle of next week. The system that brought our active weather over the last couple of days has mostly fizzled out but scattered showers have already arrived ahead of the next wet system tracking towards the West Coast from the Pacific. We'll continue to have light to moderate scattered showers through your morning commute in the valley and foothills, but most of our lower elevations will have a break from the wet weather from mid morning through late afternoon. Scattered rain and snow showers are projected to persist across our mountain zones of the Sierra and snow levels will hover between 4000' to 5000' there Friday. The most steady rain and snow is expected in areas of Trinity, Siskiyou and western Shasta County areas through your Friday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect down to 4500' in Trinity County from noon Friday throgh 4pm Saturday. Siskiyou County will have a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 10am Friday through 4pm Saturday. The Sierra and areas of Lassen and Plumas Counties will have a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 4am Saturday through 4pm Tuesday. Flood Watches have been issued for Trinity County from 4am Saturday through 10pm Monday, and for the valley and foothills from 12am Sunday through 4pm Wednesday. Heavy rain will cause rivers and streams to swell, and will have the potential to drive localized flooding on roads and flood prone areas. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to low 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones We'll have winds out of the south to 15mph and the potential for gusts up to around 30mph through the day. High temperatures will range from the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones later today.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO