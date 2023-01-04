ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

No. 19 Baylor Bears vs. No. 17 TCU: Preview & How to Watch

By Denton Ramsey
 3 days ago

Baylor Bears men’s basketball team returns home to host TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday night

The No. 19 Baylor men’s basketball team aims to bounce back from a disappointing Big 12 opener at Iowa State when coach Scott Drew and the Bears return home to the Ferrell Center to host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Wednesday’s Big 12 battle between the Bears and Horned Frogs is slated to tip off at 8 p.m. Central Time on ESPN2.

Baylor (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) dropped its conference opener in Ames, Iowa on Dec. 31 in a 77-62 defeat at Iowa State .

The Bears are now 4-1 over their last five games, with guard Adam Flagler leading the scoring charge with 16.5 points per game on 48.4-percent shooting from the field.

Flagler also leads the team in assists with an average of five per contest, while Baylor forward Flo Thamba leads the Bears in the rebounding category with an average of 5.2 per game.

Baylor’s Keyonte George is also fresh off a Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award, with the freshman guard averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

TCU (12-1, 1-0 Big 12), meanwhile, won its Big 12 opener in a 67-61 victory over Texas Tech on Dec. 31 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs are 5-0 over their last five games, as guard Mike Miles Jr. leads the team in scoring with an average of 18.6 points per game on 52.1-percent shooting from the field.

TCU guard Shahada Wells leads the team in assists with an average of 3.2 per game and center Eddie Lampkin Jr. leads the Horned Frogs in rebounds with an average of 7.4 per contest.

Game Information: Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs.

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. CT

Where: Ferrell Center

Betting Via SI Sportsbook : Baylor -6

Moneyline: Baylor -300, TCU +200

Over/Under: 144

TV/Streaming: ESPN2/ESPN App (Login with TV provider).

Radio: 1660 AM & 92.3 FM in Central Texas and the Varsity Network App.

