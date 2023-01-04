ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDHL AM 920

Let’s Meet The Ten Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Center assists rural residents throughout Midwest

The Center of Rural Affairs may be headquartered in the small town of Lyons, Nebraska., but its influence stretches over a large area in Iowa, Nebraska and other states. The center was founded in 1973 by rural Nebraskans concerned about the loss of economic opportunity in agriculture and the decline of rural communities, according to the center’s web site. From its base in northeast Nebraska, the center “has built a broad program to address the problems of rural people.”
NEBRASKA STATE
kelo.com

Minnesota tax rebates may not be as large as planned

ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped. The governor acknowledged that his proposal — which started...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
WISCONSIN STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Have You Jumped on This Minnesota Craze Yet?

We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Y-105FM

10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know

If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
MINNESOTA STATE
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In South Dakota

Are you finding for a sort list of hotel in the South Dakota locality? In this article, you are going to know a sort list of the pretty hotel that is basically located in the South Dakota locality. Also, a direction link from your home, and Website Link data, direction,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota's first possible carbon pipeline clears hurdle

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's first possible carbon capture pipeline must undergo an environmental review, the state's Public Utilities Commission said Thursday, as members unanimously approved the pipeline's route permit application. The proposed pipeline would stretch 28 miles (45 kilometers) from Green Plains Ethanol Plant near Fergus Falls...
MINNESOTA STATE
keyzradio.com

North Dakota Is Ready For Another Lottery Jackpot

All eyes are on the Mega Millions Lottery prize on Friday night! A drawing for the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot is planned for Friday night. This is the most recent prize available for grabs. The award is the sixth-largest in American history. That comes after a player in California won a record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot less than two months ago. In 2021 and 2022, players won lottery prizes totaling more than $1 billion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Y-105FM

Sun Country Airlines is Now Offering $39 Flights From Minnesota

If you're already getting a case of cabin fever, Sun Country Airlines just made it pretty affordable to book a trip out of Minnesota. Early to mid-January in the North Star State can sometimes be a dreary time of the year. The holiday season is over, it's cold and snowy, and there are several months of winter staring us in the face. So if you've got the itch to book a vacation, Sun Country Airlines is offering flights out of the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes... for less than $40!
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy