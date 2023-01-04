ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Island, ME

Big Country 96.9

Looking For A New Honey Hole? The Maine Fishing Guide + Report Can Help

If you're looking to hit the hard water this season, the Maine Fishing Guide and Fishing Report are full of places, that are full of prized catches. Whether you're new to the area, new to the sport, or looking for some new places to wet a line, there's lots to choose from in the Maine Fishing Guide. The guide is compiled by regional fisheries biologists who have pulled together a listing of some of the best inland fishing spots. It also includes freshwater fishing tips, resources, and advice.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

25 Years Later: Remembering the Ice Storm of 1998

I somehow can't believe it's been 25 years since one of the biggest weather events this area has seen brought much of the state to a grinding halt, but it's true. For those of us who experienced the Ice Storm of '98 here in Maine, it's an experience we'll likely never forget. (It's the reason that a lot of people insist on backup heat sources now, just in case.) For those of you who didn't, either because you weren't born yet, or were too young to remember it, or perhaps were somewhere else at the time, let me help put it into perspective for you.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Bob Marley Is Going On A Comedy ‘Ski Tour Of Maine’

Spend the day on the slopes, and then the night laughing at jokes!. Now that 2023 is well underway, you might be feeling a little bit of post-holiday letdown, especially as the thought of a long, cold, snowy winter looms large. Although it may seem like there is nothing to...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

More Than Just Goats Will Eat Up Your Maine Christmas Tree

Goats will eat anything, but a lot of animals would love to munch on your discarded tree. If you still have your tree up, good for you. But one of these days, it's gotta come down. Instead of filling a landfill, fill an animal's belly! News Center Maine did a great story about that gorgeous tree in your living room. Instead of chucking it in the backyard, there are ways to help our Maine farms.
MAINE STATE
onthewater.com

Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- January 5, 2023

Chances are if your New Year’s resolution was to ice fish more then you’ve already broken it. Smaller water bodies do have good ice but the problem is higher water levels/erosion of shoreline ice from the rain/thaw. It might be better to chill for another week with an imminent freeze on the way. Meanwhile, some shop owners are fielding fishing enquiries by replying “open water anyone”?
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

How to Ski in Maine on a Budget

Skiing and snowboarding are far from accessible for everyone. Winter sports require expensive gear, day or season passes that cost a fortune, have absurdly priced food, and are far drives that cost you gas or a place to stay overnight. I had always wanted to ski growing up but my...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Is It Legal To Have A Campfire On Ice In Maine?

Can you warm up while ice fishing with a campfire on the ice? We did a little research to get to the bottom of this burning question. It's been a warm start to winter in Maine. Lakes and ponds around the state are slowly beginning to freeze over. Soon enough, we'll be hitting the hardwater. A regular topic that pops up in online ice fishing groups - Can you have a fire on the ice?
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks

(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Mr. Tuna Excited to Open Their Own Place in Portland’s Old Port

Mr. Tuna is opening their very own place. I'm very familiar with Mr. Tuna's food truck. When they were up on the Eastern Prom, I would stop by and get a spicy crunchy shrimp handroll. Delicious. The food truck started in 2017, and then they opened up a place at Monument Square’s Public Market House. They've been there for more than five years, but that's changing next summer.
PORTLAND, ME
I-95 FM

Maine’s Most ‘Miserable’ Day of the Year Set for Mid-January

Whenever we flip the calendar and welcome in a new year, there are lots of hopes for what that new year could bring. In cold weather states like Maine, those hopes and dreams can serve as a welcome distraction from what's going on outside. And what's going on outside in Maine in January usually isn't anything good.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?

Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
MAINE STATE
