Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa
A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
wbrc.com
One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
Birmingham Police conducting robbery investigation
The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation and requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect.
wbrc.com
Police arrest suspect in high-speed, wrong-way chase following attempted robberies
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Police have arrested a man they said led officers on a high-speed, wrong-way chase on I-65 early Thursday morning. Police said he was trying to get away after hitting at least two vehicles with his own car during an attempted robbery. One woman said she...
wvtm13.com
Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters have been arrested
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An investigation into auto parts theft leads to the arrest of two men in Tuscaloosa. Officials said Wesley Wyatt and Paul Fretwell face multiple counts of breaking and entering. Tuscaloosa police arrested Gregory Hudson last month after finding over 150 catalytic converters in his home, according...
wbrc.com
Suspect crime spree across multiple cities ends in pursuit on I-65
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody Thursday morning after a crime spree that started with a hit and run in Birmingham ended in a pit maneuver on I-65 according to Fultondale police. It started in Birmingham late Wednesday night when a woman says she was hit by...
Suspect charged in multiple vehicle break-ins at Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa County
A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused in the burglary of multiple vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa County. Ja’Leon De’Shawn Patterson is charged with 11 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Investigator Jessica McDaniel said. Patterson was undergoing book Wednesday afternoon at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Man wanted on federal machine gun and drug charges arrested by U.S. Marshals after standoff at Bessemer home
A fugitive wanted on federal gun and drug charges is in custody after a two-hour standoff with the U.S. Marshals and Bessemer police. Tahji Alonzo Orr, a 24-year-old Bessemer man, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday. Orr was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2022 on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, using a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and possession of a machine gun.
WSFA
2 dead after separate shootings in Marion
MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead following separate shootings in Marion. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, the first shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday during a robbery incident at an unknown location. Jackson said the shooting victim, Christopher Lewis, later died at a hospital in Greensboro. Jackson...
wvtm13.com
Man arrested for vehicle break-ins at Tuscaloosa County Mercedes plant
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A man is in custody for two rounds of vehicle break-ins at the Tuscaloosa County Mercedes plant. The sheriff's office says someone broke into multiple vehicles in the parking lot the night of Dec. 12, 2022. They got another report of additional break-ins on the night of Dec. 20.
Tuscaloosa Deputies Accuse Man of Breaking into 11 Cars at Mercedes-Benz Plant
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man believed to be responsible for several vehicle break-ins that took place in December at the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Plant in Vance. According to a release from TCSO Deputy Jessica McDaniel, multiple vehicles were reported to have been burglarized on December 12...
Fundraiser Launched for Widow of DCH Medic Killed in ATV Accident in Tuscaloosa County
Donations are being collected to help the widow of a DCH medic who was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning. Little was said about the accident earlier this week, except by police agencies who confirmed the death and said they did not suspect foul play was involved.
wbrc.com
Birmingham mother sentenced in shooting death of her son
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Micia Sharika Gamble, the woman accused of shooting and killing her 21-year-old son, was sentenced Wednesday to 90 years in prison, according to court documents. Gamble will serve 90 years at the Alabama Department of Corrections. Gregory Peck, who was also charged with murder, previously pleaded...
wbrc.com
Man accused of breaking into vehicles at Mercedes plant in Vance
VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Vance. The break-ins happened on December 12 and December 20 of this year. Authorities were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and he was arrested January 3 when his car was spotted in the plant’s parking lot.
Authorities ID 37-year-old Birmingham employee killed in hail of gunfire at Elyton Meat Market
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death at a Birmingham store on Wednesday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Cortez Dekelvin Ware. He was 37, and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 2 p.m. at the Elyton Meat Market on Center...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
6 Alabamians indicted in multi-million dollar betting ring tax evasion case
A federal grand jury has indicted 11 men - including six from Alabama - on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Lisa Fontanette,...
6 Alabama residents federally indicted in illegal sports-betting scheme
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday. The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy […]
Greenville Advocate
Ramer man dies in crash on Highway 31
A Ramer man, Aaron Michael Bridges, 33, died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 31, just north of Greenville. At approximately 10:20 p.m., Bridges’ 1996 Ford Explorer left the roadway, overturned, and struck an embankment. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney, Troopers...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police asking for help to bring the robbers targeting Hispanic community to justice
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police now asking for your help to protect some of your neighbors. Back in October, BPD began investigating a series of robberies that were targeting members of the Hispanic community. Now investigators have one suspect behind bars and need your help to find another. While...
