Nets (26-13), Pelicans (24-15) New Orleans’ success in the draft in recent years has been well documented, but the Pelicans have also thrived lately after the final pick was announced. Undrafted players Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall entered the league with zero fanfare or hype, but in Friday’s national TV game vs. Brooklyn, the pair combined to give the Nets all they could handle, totaling 40 points. Red-hot Brooklyn ultimately pulled off a narrow victory against shorthanded New Orleans, overcoming an 11-point halftime deficit with clutch shot-making.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO