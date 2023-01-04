Read full article on original website
Wizards' Bradley Beal to miss next 3 games with hamstring strain
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been ruled out for the next three games after an MRI revealed a low-grade left hamstring strain, the team announced on Thursday. He will be reevaluated in one week. Beal injured the left hamstring in a Dec. 27 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He...
Preview: Wizards aim to close four-game road trip with a win in Oklahoma City
The Wizards (17-22) are closing out their four-game road trip with a Friday night battle in Oklahoma City against the young and scrappy Thunder (16-22). After a tough loss in Milwaukee, can they get back to their winning ways? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City,...
Recap: Wizards come up short in OKC, lose 127-110 to Thunder
The Wizards walked into Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Friday night looking to end their four-game road trip with a win. Unfortunately, the Thunder had other plans. Ready to roll right from the tip, OKC knocked down threes at a high clip and forced turnovers to create easy offense. Despite a lively attempt at a comeback in the fourth quarter, the Wizards fell short 127-110.
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
EMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT: HANNAH WENGERTSMAN, PHOENIX MERCURY HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER AND PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Hannah Wengertsman, Head Athletic Trainer and Physical Therapist for the Phoenix Mercury since 2020, has a unique background, skillset and role here in the Valley. Wengertsman, whose father was in the military, grew up moving all over the country. She and her family would uproot to a new location every two years, even living abroad for several years in England and Peru.
Thunder Hosting Annual Junior Dance Clinic
OKLAHOMA CITY, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Thunder Girls and O’City Crew are hosting their annual Jr. Dance Clinic on March 4 and 5. Dancers ages 5-17 get to meet the entertainers, learn a dance routine and perform on the Thunder court during halftime of the Sunday, March 5 game against the Utah Jazz.
Charlotte Hornets tie NBA 1st-quarter record with 51 points
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Charlotte’s 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by Golden...
SAN ANTONIO SPURS WITHIN 5,000 TICKETS OF BREAKING NBA ATTENDANCE RECORD AT ALAMODOME GAME
SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 6, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced they are now within 5,000 tickets of breaking the all-time NBA game attendance record and 8,000 away from reaching the Alamodome’s capacity of 65,000 for their game on Friday, Jan. 13, presented by Ticketmaster. The Alamodome game will serve as the organization’s biggest 50th anniversary celebration with limited edition merchandise, pregame and postgame parties in the H-E-B Plaza, halftime performance by ‘90s rap duo “Tag Team,” fireworks and much more.
Rookie Jabari Walker Cracks The Rotation
Trail Blazers rookie Jabari Walker, after turning in the most pleasantly surprising performance at the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, figured he was in line to get regular playing time in his first season in Portland. Selected out of Colorado with the second-to-last pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Walker...
Chuck Checks In - 01.07.2023
FINAL FROM PHILADELPHIA: Bulls 126 Philadelphia 112. (Bulls: 18-21, 8-12 on the road) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 41 pts. 76ers: Maxey: 26 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 18. 76ers: Harris: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:Vucevic: 10. 76ers: Harden: 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls outscored the 76ers in quarters...
"We Got To Get Better" | Looking To Break Losing Streak, Jazz Face Houston On Thursday
There's no other way to say it; the holiday season was brutal for the Jazz. Beginning the day after Christmas in San Antonio and ending three days into the New Year, Utah has suffered a heartbreaking five-game losing streak — losing by an average of 3.3 points per game.
Lillard 7th Among West Guards In First Round Of All-Star Starters Voting
The NBA released the returns from the first round of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters Thursday and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard comes in at seventh among guards and 14th among Western Conference players with 314,158 votes. Golden State’s Stephen Curry is the top vote-getter among...
The Chase Down Pod - Heading Out West
The Cavaliers head to their last extended road trip of the season on a three-game winning streak with the team getting healthy on the horizon. Justin and Carter react to the team's ugly win against the Suns and preview the showdown against the Nuggets. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Jazz (01.07.23)
The Chicago Bulls (18-21) return home to take on the Utah Jazz (20-21) for the second and final time this season. Back in November, Chicago traveled to Salt Lake City and came away with a 114-107 victory behind DeMar DeRozan’s team-high 26 points. Former Bulls forward, Lauri Markkanen, led the way for Utah with a game-high 32 points.
Strong Start Fuels Thunder 'W'
Getting out to strong starts have been a point of emphasis for this young Thunder team all season long. Against the Wizards on Friday, OKC set the tone from the outset that would carry through all four quarters and lead to a 127-110 victory. The Thunder posted 35 points in...
Magic Stage Late Rally, But Fall Short to Grizzlies
Paolo Banchero scored 20 of his 30 points in the third quarter and Franz Wagner had 19 of his 22 in the fourth, but the Orlando Magic, despite a valiant comeback attempt, fell 123-115 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night at Amway Center. Clutch Moments. The Magic, once down...
Raptors sign Wieskamp to 10-day contract
The Toronto Raptors announced Saturday they have signed guard-forward Joe Wieskamp (WEES-camp) to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Wieskamp, 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, is averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games (two regular season/11 Showcase Cup) with the...
Panzura postgame wrap: Nets 108, Pelicans 102
Nets (26-13), Pelicans (24-15) New Orleans’ success in the draft in recent years has been well documented, but the Pelicans have also thrived lately after the final pick was announced. Undrafted players Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall entered the league with zero fanfare or hype, but in Friday’s national TV game vs. Brooklyn, the pair combined to give the Nets all they could handle, totaling 40 points. Red-hot Brooklyn ultimately pulled off a narrow victory against shorthanded New Orleans, overcoming an 11-point halftime deficit with clutch shot-making.
Kia MVP Ladder: Kevin Durant ascends to No. 3; Nikola Jokic remains on top
Despite leading the Eastern Conference in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T, Kevin Durant cracks the top three of the Kia Race to the MVP Ladder for the first time. So, maybe it’s fitting the hardware awaiting at the end of this journey is dubbed...
Game Rewind: Pacers 108, Trail Blazers 99
Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After struggling last month to finish games, the young Pacers are learning how to play in winning time. Indiana (22-18) outscrapped and outscored the Portland Trail Blazers (19-19) over the final minutes on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, closing the game with a 15-2 run in a 108-99 win. It was the Pacers' fifth straight win on their home court, all of which have been decided in the final frame.
