North Carolina teen buys lottery ticket for 3rd time, wins $200,000

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cody Plemmons, of Arden, bought a lottery ticket for the third time in his life and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We mainly stopped at the gas station for a drink and a snack,” he said.

Plemmons, an 18-year-old lumber worker at Lowe’s, said he made a last-minute decision to buy a scratch-off at the counter.

“I honestly don’t even know why I got one,” Plemmons said. “I just thought, ‘Why not?’”

He bought his winning $5 Cash Payout ticket from Stanley’s BP on U.S. 25/70 in Marshall during a stop on a day trip to Tennessee.

“I couldn’t believe it when I won,” Plemmons said. “This is only the third lottery ticket I’ve ever bought.”

Plemmons arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $142,501.

He said he will put his winnings into savings.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.