Rochester, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Rochester Beacon surpasses NewsMatch goal

The Rochester Beacon once again topped its goal for NewsMatch, the nation’s largest grassroots fundraising campaign for nonprofit news. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, the Beacon raised nearly $25,000 from individual contributors. It marks the fourth straight year the Beacon has surpassed its NewsMatch goal. Approximately 130 donors...
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

4 Creepy 'Tunnels' Found in Western New York

Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Where is the snow?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. I have not used my snow blower so far this season and I know there are likely many folks in Western New York saying the same thing. Many people may be of the opinion that we should keep the mild weather. But I can tell you the folks down at Bristol Ski Mountain are not too happy about the current weather pattern.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Pet Pride completes $1.2 mil. Victor expansion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pet Pride of New York has finished a $1.2 million expansion of its no-kill cat shelter in Victor. Pet Pride says the new facility will be able to shelter up to 80 cats and kittens at a time, doubling the capacity of the adoption center. The shelter also got a new […]
VICTOR, NY
WUHF

"The Old Way" debuts in theaters, produced by Rochester man

"The Old Way" starring Nicolas Cage and produced by Rochester's Colin Floom tells the story of gunslinger Colton Briggs, whose past comes back to haunt him when the son of a man he murdered years prior arrives to take his revenge resulting in the death of Briggs' wife. Accompanied by his daughter, Briggs sets out to avenge his wife and get revenge on her killer.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

Rochester, NY
ABOUT

The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

 https://rochesterbeacon.com/

