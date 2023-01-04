Read full article on original website
Two New York state colleges are already getting a jump on their New Year's resolutions. Both schools are going through changes after officially being recognized as universities, as opposed to colleges. It's a great time for both of these institutions, who join an elite group of state university centers here in New York.
rochesterfirst.com
University of Rochester Lab Engineer discusses microplastics now found in humans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More evidence in the research of scientists is coming to light about the presence of microplastics not just in the air we breathe and the water we drink, but now microplastic pollution is being found in our blood. The technology being used to study microplastics,...
Democrat & Chronicle closing printing facility means smaller newspapers have to print elsewhere
With the recent announcement of Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper shutting its doors on local printing facility Canal Ponds Business Park, not only are the employees there going to be affected – it’s going to hit businesses that rely on that facility to print their papers as well.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Rochester receives $500,000 federal grant for Brownfields Job Training Program
The program, according to officials, is designed to clean up and transform blighted brownfield sites in the city. The federal grant is the single-largest investment in brownfields infrastructure under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Rochester Beacon surpasses NewsMatch goal
The Rochester Beacon once again topped its goal for NewsMatch, the nation’s largest grassroots fundraising campaign for nonprofit news. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, the Beacon raised nearly $25,000 from individual contributors. It marks the fourth straight year the Beacon has surpassed its NewsMatch goal. Approximately 130 donors...
Hidden Chapter: The Florian Jaeger case and its aftermath
Former University of Rochester President Joel Seligman recently published a new book. The end of the book has something of a hidden chapter, or at least a hidden year.
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York
Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
What Mistakes Must You Avoid When Buying A Home During The Winter In Rochester, NY?
If you're thinking of buying a home in the winter in the Rochester NY area, there are some common mistakes that you need to avoid!. In this article we will cover some of the most common winter home buying mistakes that you need to be aware of so that you can ensure you don't have buyers remorse after completing your home purchase.
getnews.info
The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Ground Leased Home Depot Property in the Syracuse MSA
Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction who was a northeast based real estate investor. The buyer was a northeast based family office. The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, completed the sale of a single tenant ground leased Home...
Rochester woman pleads guilty to assaulting two people on an airplane
Each count of McKnight's charges carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison, as well as a $5,000 fine. McKnight's sentencing is scheduled for May 16.
1 dead in East Rochester house fire
First responders said they were able to arrive within approximately two minutes, as the nearest fire station was about two blocks away from the home.
If you build it, they will come: BrickUniverse LEGO fan convention coming to Upstate NY in 2023
LEGO fans, make your plans. The BrickUniverse LEGO convention is returning to Upstate New York, making a stop in Rochester and Albany this spring. Each two-day toycon event is part of their INSPIRE Tour. BrickUniverse will first head to the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany on April 15-16, then on...
City of Rochester to repair area of water main break near Ford St.
Richard Perrin, the city's commissioner of environmental services, confirmed the line was repaired and that residents have safe drinking water.
Lack of snow affecting local businesses
Buffalo was hit hard with snow - but here in the greater Rochester area - we've seen hardly any this year. For many businesses that may depend on snow - this can be a struggle.
Occupied house in Rochester struck multiple times by gunfire
Upon arrival, officers found evidence of the gunshots and discovered the house was struck multiple times.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Where is the snow?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. I have not used my snow blower so far this season and I know there are likely many folks in Western New York saying the same thing. Many people may be of the opinion that we should keep the mild weather. But I can tell you the folks down at Bristol Ski Mountain are not too happy about the current weather pattern.
RCSD announces police presence at arrival and dismissal, for five schools
Lt. Bello said that some incident occurred where the 16-year-old was chased to the school.
Pet Pride completes $1.2 mil. Victor expansion
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pet Pride of New York has finished a $1.2 million expansion of its no-kill cat shelter in Victor. Pet Pride says the new facility will be able to shelter up to 80 cats and kittens at a time, doubling the capacity of the adoption center. The shelter also got a new […]
WUHF
"The Old Way" debuts in theaters, produced by Rochester man
"The Old Way" starring Nicolas Cage and produced by Rochester's Colin Floom tells the story of gunslinger Colton Briggs, whose past comes back to haunt him when the son of a man he murdered years prior arrives to take his revenge resulting in the death of Briggs' wife. Accompanied by his daughter, Briggs sets out to avenge his wife and get revenge on her killer.
The Rochester Beacon
