Intoxicated transient accused of mooning police after trying to pass out alcohol to Shelter House residents
A transient faces charges that he mooned Iowa City Police who responded to reports that he was intoxicated and trying to provide alcohol to residents at Shelter House. Officers were called to the Southgate Avenue shelter just before 11:45pm on September 29th for a report of 30-year-old Jeffrey Jimenez Morales trespassing on the property. Witnesses say he was attempting to give alcohol to the residents.
Oelwein Woman Arrested for Assaulting Victim with Homemade “Acid”
An Oelwein woman is facing an assault charge after she was accused of attacking her husband with what she claimed was homemade “acid.”. Oelwein Police say they were called to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of 1st Avenue Northeast shortly before 4 am Wednesday (01.04) morning. Their investigation led to the arrest of 48-year-old Jeannie Murphy for domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Dubuque Teen Gets 31 Years in Prison For Burglaries
A Dubuque teen has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for numerous burglaries. 19 year old Tristen Smith was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on multiple cases, mostly involving burglaries. In the most recent case, Smith faced charges of 16 counts of third-degree burglary as a repeat offender and one count each of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender and second-degree theft. Police officers investigating a recent string of vehicle burglaries executed a search warrant on October 9th at Smith’s residence. Smith was found in the attic of the residence with a large number of stolen items.
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:14 am, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE for a report of a stabbing. Responders arrived to find a 37-year-old male with a stab wound to his back. He was treated on-scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries which appear to be non-life-threatening.
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
Independence man charged with willful injury after firing BB gun at woman
Thursday, Independence Police announced the arrest of Dakota Main after an assault investigation on New Year's Day. According to a police dept. press release, officers were called to the 300 block of 4th Avenue SW around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, January 1st, after a victim reported a physical altercation with Main.
Police respond to false active shooter alarm at Cedar Falls factory
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:07 pm, the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch received a report of an internal “active shooter” alarm at a Viking Pump facility at 711 W. Viking Road. Responders helped evacuate employees and a perimeter was established. Law enforcement conducted a primary...
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
Iowa City woman charged with child endangerment after alleged biting incident
An Iowa City woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly biting her 8-year-old daughter. Police say the incident took place in the Broadway Street apartment of 29-year-old Shauntenika Fleming. At around 1:45 officers responded to a report of her attacking the child. Upon contact, police reportedly observed a significant bite mark on the child’s left forearm that they say was still clearly visible nearly 40 minutes after the initial call. The girl also allegedly had a large welt and abrasion on her back from being struck with a glass bottle of hot sauce.
Arrest Made in Waterloo Shooting
Waterloo Police made an arrest after a shooting at Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club early Saturday morning. Oshea Wright is accused of being one of the people who opened fire outside the club just after midnight– after multiple officers identified him on scene. Two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting, but are expected to recover. Police say Wright was arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm by a felon and was brought up multiple times in the shooting investigation. Wright has not been formally charged with the shooting at the club.
Authorities ID man who fatally shot himself during Dubuque County traffic stop
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45 p.m. Monday Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30 p.m., a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near U.S. 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Two arrested in stolen car trying to steal car
Two people are in jail today after Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies interrupted them while they allegedly tried to take a car from someone’s yard. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Atalissa on Wednesday, January 4 at about 8:30 a.m. on a vehicle theft complaint. During the investigation, deputies located the […]
Iowa City man charged with meth possession after auto accident
An Iowa City man was charged with methamphetamine possession after being involved in an automobile accident early Tuesday. At around 12:45 am, Shazali Mohamedahmed of Lakeside Drive allegedly caused a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Scales Bend Road and Ranshaw Way in North Liberty as he was driving his Toyota. Officers investigating the incident believed Mohamedahmed to be suffering from medical issues, and he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Charles City woman arrested for embezzling over $10,000 from her employer
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Floyd County fast food restaurant. Jacqueline A. Miller, 53 of Charles City, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree theft. Court documents state Miller was employed at the Subway in Charles City and was...
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year-old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45pm Monday, Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30pm, a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near US 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
North Liberty man arrested after allegedly being found with alcohol in employer’s business after hours
A North Liberty man was arrested on a warrant stemming from a New Year’s Eve incident in Iowa City where he returned to his place of employment after hours, reportedly to take alcohol. The incident occurred at approximately 9pm, after the FInkbine Golf Course clubhouse in Iowa City had...
RoughRiders: CRPD and CRFD honored during Guns & Hoses Game
Cedar Rapids — Saturday night, the Cedar Rapids Police Department (CRPD), and Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) were recognized during the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Guns & Hoses game at The Stable. Both departments competed to see which team would win a brass nozzle trophy. Officers and fire personnel say...
Two Fayette County Residents Arrested after Meth Found in Baby’s Home
Two Fayette County residents have been arrested on child endangerment charges for having meth in a home where a baby lives. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant at 120 7th Street North in Maynard last Friday afternoon. During the search, they found meth and paraphernalia.
Coralville man accused of assaulting his mother
A Coralville man was taken into custody earlier this week after a fight with his parents turned physical. At around Midnight Wednesday, 37-year-old Patrick Smith of Timber Lane was reportedly yelling at his parents, when he allegedly shoved his mother, making her hit her head against the wall and fall to the floor. The victim told officers she was in pain after the incident.
Friend remembers woman stabbed, killed at Cedar Rapids apartment
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning.
