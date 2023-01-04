ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

IFMA Greater Phoenix looks ahead to 2023 with momentum on several fronts

A new veterans’ initiative and a big year for the local student chapter. Those are just two of the major highlights celebrated by the IFMA Greater Phoenix Chapter in 2022, according to President Marshall MacFarlane. “As we head into 2023, I am struck by several things in the facilities...
Vouchers could cost $1 billion a year

The universal voucher program in Arizona is expected to bankrupt the state, according to public school advocates. The program, which was passed earlier this year by the Republican-led Arizona Legislature and then-Gov. Doug Ducey, was supposed to have little impact on public school funding, teacher pay and student resources. However, just five months later, the voucher program is set to have a significant financial impact on the state. It is estimated that the program will cost the state more than $500 million this school year and could reach $1 billion a year in the near future.
50 most commonly seen birds in Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Arizona using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 73 count sites in Arizona. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
AARP Arizona hopes Hobbs administration will do more to support older adults

Arizona is home to millions of older adults, people 65 and older. And their needs, from long-term care to aging at home, are costly. Dana Kennedy is the director of AARP Arizona. She says now that there’s a new governor at the helm — Gov. Katie Hobbs was publicly sworn in on Thursday — AARP is working on a wish list, of sorts.
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity

If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
