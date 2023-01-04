Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names 4 cabinet members focused on economy, transportation
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday, the day following her inauguration ceremony, named four more cabinet members for tourism, transportation, commerce and administration. Sandra Watson will return to her role as president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, a position she has held since October 2012.
azbigmedia.com
IFMA Greater Phoenix looks ahead to 2023 with momentum on several fronts
A new veterans’ initiative and a big year for the local student chapter. Those are just two of the major highlights celebrated by the IFMA Greater Phoenix Chapter in 2022, according to President Marshall MacFarlane. “As we head into 2023, I am struck by several things in the facilities...
Teachers can earn a degree for free in Arizona
The Arizona Teachers Academy scholarship offers tuition coverage for students who agree to teach in Arizona.
azednews.com
Seven AZ public schools selected as state finalists in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition
Samsung Electronics America today announced that 300 public schools across America have been named State Finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow national competition, including seven public schools in Arizona. The Arizona Finalists are:. Vista Grande High School in Casa Grande, AZ. Hamilton High School in Chandler, AZ.
'Ripe for abuse': Hobbs offered dark money VIP packages to businesses, special interests at her inauguration
PHOENIX — Thursday’s inauguration of Governor Katie Hobbs represented a new day in Arizona. It also reminded voters of an old problem: dark money. It is common for businesses and special interests to make donations to help pay for inauguration festivities in Arizona (they save taxpayers from footing the bill).
Arizona Capitol Times
Vouchers could cost $1 billion a year
The universal voucher program in Arizona is expected to bankrupt the state, according to public school advocates. The program, which was passed earlier this year by the Republican-led Arizona Legislature and then-Gov. Doug Ducey, was supposed to have little impact on public school funding, teacher pay and student resources. However, just five months later, the voucher program is set to have a significant financial impact on the state. It is estimated that the program will cost the state more than $500 million this school year and could reach $1 billion a year in the near future.
Gov. Katie Hobbs addresses homelessness, election security with executive orders
Governor Katie Hobbs announced Friday two new executive orders, one addressing homelessness in the state, and another intended to address election security.
combscourier.com
Arizona Public School Districts May Have To Cut Millions From Budget If Legislators Don’t Take Action
After Arizona passed a new budget in June dedicating more than $600 million to schools in the state, public districts may have to cut over $1.15 billion from their budgets if action isn’t taken to override the Aggregate Expenditure Limit by March 1. J.O. Combs Superintendent Gregory Wyman believes...
AZFamily
50 most commonly seen birds in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Arizona using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 73 count sites in Arizona. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
National report shows Arizona with one of the highest rates of homelessness
A national report showed Arizona with one of the highest rates of people experiencing homelessness in 2022.
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
AZFamily
Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona customers who never canceled told they’re not insured
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Health may be one of your new year resolutions to focus on in 2023, but some people insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield told Arizona’s Family they can’t see their doctors. Imagine walking into your doctor’s office and hearing your coverage has been terminated.
West Valley View
Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
12news.com
'The most urgent thing we're facing in terms of education funding': Hobbs plans special session to lift spending limit on public schools
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Friday she plans to call a special session to lift a spending limit on public schools that threatens to blow up their budgets by March. "It's absolutely the most urgent thing we're facing in terms of education funding right now, and it...
kjzz.org
AARP Arizona hopes Hobbs administration will do more to support older adults
Arizona is home to millions of older adults, people 65 and older. And their needs, from long-term care to aging at home, are costly. Dana Kennedy is the director of AARP Arizona. She says now that there’s a new governor at the helm — Gov. Katie Hobbs was publicly sworn in on Thursday — AARP is working on a wish list, of sorts.
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity
AZFamily
Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling
AZFamily
Former Arizona Supreme Court chief to lead ballot printer investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The print quality of Election Day ballots were an issue in November, but the problem was quickly resolved the same day. However, that doesn’t mean the process can’t improve, says Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman.
