Axios

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
U.S. stresses need for "independent institutions" as Israel seeks to weaken judiciary

A State Department official stressed the importance of Israel's "independent institutions" for its "thriving democracy" after the country's new government revealed a plan to pass laws that would weaken the Supreme Court. Why it matters: The Biden administration is treating the issue with utmost sensitivity because of its domestic political...
Putin orders 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian armed forces to hold a 36-hour ceasefire along its front line in Ukraine starting on noon Friday to observe the Orthodox Christmas, the Kremlin announced Thursday. State of play: Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, dismissed the order as "hypocrisy," tweeting...
Political unrest, new leaders: The year ahead for Latin America

Latin America in 2022 saw the dramatic ouster of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo and Nicaragua's ongoing descent into autocracy — and 2023 is expected to have no shortage of stories about political instability, major elections, and the first year in office for new leaders. The big picture: The...
Former NATO chief: Europe must help deter China from attacking Taiwan

TAIPEI — The most important way to deter China from attacking Taiwan is to ensure a Ukrainian victory in the war against Russia, former NATO secretary-general Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Thursday. Why it matters: It's the first time a former NATO chief has made an official visit to...
Iran executes two men accused of killing Revolutionary Guard member

Iran has executed two more men as the country looks to crack down on nationwide protests, according to multiple reports. The big picture: Four people have been executed in connection with the ongoing protests that are challenging the country's theocracy. Nationwide demonstrations began in September over the death of Mahsa...
Biden targeting illegal border crossings

In a rare public address dedicated to the border issue, President Biden unveiled a policy on Thursday to curb illegal border crossings, telling migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti to "not just show up at the border." Why it matters: Record numbers of migrants and asylum seekers arriving at the...
Major layoffs for Amazon

Amazon announced on Wednesday that it will cut more than 18,000 jobs. This is the largest of the recent tech layoffs. Plus, after another day of voting, there's still no speaker of the House. And, Israel's new government draws U.S. criticism. Guests: Axios' Ina Fried and Barak Ravid. Credits: Axios...
New York Post

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID

Travelers began streaming across land and sea crossings from Hong Kong to mainland China on Sunday, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After three years, the mainland is opening its border with Hong Kong and ending a requirement for incoming travelers to quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy that had shielded China’s people from the virus but also cut them off from the rest of the world. China’s easing over the past month of one of the world’s tightest COVID regimes followed historic protests against...
Judge halts extradition of El Chapo's son to U.S.

A federal judge in Mexico City halted the extradition Friday of Ovidio Guzmán, a son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, to the U.S, per CNN. Driving the news: The order comes a day after the younger Guzmán was arrested in Culiacán, Mexico, in an operation that led to deadly clashes resulting in at least 29 deaths.
China suspends social media accounts criticizing COVID policies

China has removed more than 1,000 social media accounts for criticizing the government's COVID-19 policies, BBC reports. Driving the news: Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, suspended or banned 1,120 accounts for what it described as personal attacks against the county's coronavirus specialists, per BBC. The platform said it found...
Venezuelan opposition in limbo after dropping Guaidó

Four years after dozens of countries backed Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president, the Venezuelan opposition has dissolved his "interim government," replaced him as National Assembly leader, and entered a new era of uncertainty. Why it matters: Guaidó never truly held the levers of power in Caracas, and...
