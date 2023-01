LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with software company Apptegy announced Friday morning that they are creating more than 300 new jobs in Little Rock over the next few years. The Little Rock-based company operates in the Riverdale area occupying over 60,000 square feet with plans to expand its footprint in 2023. Company founder and CEO Jeston George said that the Arkansas community has provided a strong foothold for the business.

