khn.org
Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue
Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. In what has become an almost yearly ritual, physician groups are arguing that patients will have greater difficulty finding doctors who accept Medicare if lawmakers allow the pay cuts to happen.
ems1.com
Biden signs bill extending Medicare add-on payments for 2 years
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare payment add-ons for ground ambulance services through the end of 2024. Congress passed the legislation earlier this month. The legislation also...
The Great Big Medicare Rip-Off
When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill establishing Medicare in 1965, he explained that it was part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s legacy of government support for those who need it most, the elderly and the poor. At the time, there were essentially no options for older, nonworking Americans to get health coverage. Johnson signed the Medicare bill in Independence, Missouri, alongside another former president, Harry Truman, who had long advocated for universal health coverage and whose 1945 national health-care plan helped prepare the way for Medicare.
Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment
If you read that title and thought, “Open Enrollment just ended last month,” you’re right! There is so much about Medicare that seems convoluted and confusing. What ended in December was the “Medicare Annual Enrollment” period. Right now, we find ourselves in “Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment,” and it is for folks specifically on Part C (Medicare Advantage).
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most...
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 70?
Social Security was never meant to replace 100% of a worker's income in retirement. However, among elderly Social Security beneficiaries, about 12% of men and 15% of women still rely on Social...
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
Social Security: Can the SSA Check Your Bank Accounts if You’re On Disability?
The Social Security Administration can only check your bank accounts if you have allowed them to do so. See: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in AmericaSocial Security: No Matter...
CNET
The Last Social Security Disability Insurance Payment for December Is on Its Way
If you haven't received your Social Security Disability Insurance payment for December, don't worry: It's on the way. The fourth of four SSDI payments was disbursed by the Social Security Administration Wednesday. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
Millions of Americans Would Get $3,600 Payments in 2023 Under New Plan
Scores of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to 2021's expanded child tax credit. Whether it comes back in 2023 is another question.
Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 coming in February
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their next payment worth $914 on Feb. 1 after not receiving a payment this month.
Last stimulus check: Eligible Americans still have the chance to receive $1,400
Nothing meets the criteria for a fourth stimulus check. And the payment for the sixth and final child tax credit installment of 2021 is due in less than a month. Here is how some of you will still receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022 after all of that. The...
Social Security: What To Know About Collecting as a Divorced Survivor
Most retirees understand that the surviving spouses of deceased Social Security recipients may be entitled to their own survivor benefits. But many do not know that even divorced spouses of Social...
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Schedule: January 2023 Payment Comes in December
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their January 2023 payment in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which...
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: When to Expect Your January Check
Social Security Disability Insurance can look forward to a big increase in this month's check. January's SSDI payment includes the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
Social Security: COLA increase in 2023 may not be enough for this reason!
In 2023, the COLA for both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income will be 8.7 percent. This rise in benefits is the largest since 1981. Based on the rate of inflation, the Social Security Administration modifies benefits each year. When the COLA was 5.9% this year, which is significantly less than the increase in prices this year, seniors’ purchasing power decreased.
CNET
Haven't Received Your Social Security Payment for December Yet? Here's When It Will Arrive
The Social Security Administration started disbursing the second of three December payments this week. If you're waiting on a check that has yet to arrive, we'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments work below. This month, you should also keep an eye out for a letter in the...
A Guide to SSDI Benefits: Who Qualifies and What to Do if You’re Denied
Someone born in 2000 has about a 1 in 4 chance of becoming disabled before they reach their full retirement age of 67. For a worker who becomes disabled during their working years, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a lifeline. As with Social Security retirement benefits, Social Security disability...
Social Security: SSA Notes 8 Ways to Receive Additional Benefits
Social Security is best known for paying retirement benefits you earned during your working life, but it pays much more than that to eligible Americans. Depending on your income and family status, you...
Final Reminder: These Social Security Changes Take Effect in 2023
For most Social Security recipients, the biggest change set to take effect in 2023 is an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment -- the highest in 41 years. But that's far from the only change heading into the...
