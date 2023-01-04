ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

khn.org

Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue

Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. In what has become an almost yearly ritual, physician groups are arguing that patients will have greater difficulty finding doctors who accept Medicare if lawmakers allow the pay cuts to happen.
ems1.com

Biden signs bill extending Medicare add-on payments for 2 years

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare payment add-ons for ground ambulance services through the end of 2024. Congress passed the legislation earlier this month. The legislation also...
The Atlantic

The Great Big Medicare Rip-Off

When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill establishing Medicare in 1965, he explained that it was part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s legacy of government support for those who need it most, the elderly and the poor. At the time, there were essentially no options for older, nonworking Americans to get health coverage. Johnson signed the Medicare bill in Independence, Missouri, alongside another former president, Harry Truman, who had long advocated for universal health coverage and whose 1945 national health-care plan helped prepare the way for Medicare.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment

If you read that title and thought, “Open Enrollment just ended last month,” you’re right! There is so much about Medicare that seems convoluted and confusing. What ended in December was the “Medicare Annual Enrollment” period. Right now, we find ourselves in “Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment,” and it is for folks specifically on Part C (Medicare Advantage).
CNET

The Last Social Security Disability Insurance Payment for December Is on Its Way

If you haven't received your Social Security Disability Insurance payment for December, don't worry: It's on the way. The fourth of four SSDI payments was disbursed by the Social Security Administration Wednesday. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: When to Expect Your January Check

Social Security Disability Insurance can look forward to a big increase in this month's check. January's SSDI payment includes the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
Blogging Big Blue

Social Security: COLA increase in 2023 may not be enough for this reason!

In 2023, the COLA for both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income will be 8.7 percent. This rise in benefits is the largest since 1981. Based on the rate of inflation, the Social Security Administration modifies benefits each year. When the COLA was 5.9% this year, which is significantly less than the increase in prices this year, seniors’ purchasing power decreased.

