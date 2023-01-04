ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vance, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 WTUG

Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa

A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters have been arrested

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An investigation into auto parts theft leads to the arrest of two men in Tuscaloosa. Officials said Wesley Wyatt and Paul Fretwell face multiple counts of breaking and entering. Tuscaloosa police arrested Gregory Hudson last month after finding over 150 catalytic converters in his home, according...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of breaking into vehicles at Mercedes plant in Vance

VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Vance. The break-ins happened on December 12 and December 20 of this year. Authorities were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and he was arrested January 3 when his car was spotted in the plant’s parking lot.
VANCE, AL
wbrc.com

GBHS working with Bessemer Police to get justice for poisoned puppy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After receiving hundreds of calls and emails from people after some claimed to have witnessed the poisoning of a seven-week-old puppy, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is working with Bessemer Police and Bessemer Animal Control to ensure justice for the young animal. “On Tuesday evening, GBHS...
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

2 dead after separate shootings in Marion

MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead following separate shootings in Marion. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, the first shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday during a robbery incident at an unknown location. Jackson said the shooting victim, Christopher Lewis, later died at a hospital in Greensboro. Jackson...
MARION, AL
CBS 42

Victim speaks out after alleged hit-and-run in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is behind bars after allegedly committing a hit-and-run followed by an attempted robbery in Fultondale. CBS 42 spoke with one of the two victims who came face to face with the man in custody. Timika Eutsey was nearly a victim of robbery and says she is thankful to be […]
FULTONDALE, AL
CBS 42

Man killed after car crashes, catches on fire in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Double Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 20-year-old Logan Lewis was driving on Alabama 195 when the Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway, stuck a tree and caught fire. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. […]
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy