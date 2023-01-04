Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!April KillianAlabama State
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa
A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
wbrc.com
One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
wbrc.com
Police arrest suspect in high-speed, wrong-way chase following attempted robberies
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Police have arrested a man they said led officers on a high-speed, wrong-way chase on I-65 early Thursday morning. Police said he was trying to get away after hitting at least two vehicles with his own car during an attempted robbery. One woman said she...
wvtm13.com
Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters have been arrested
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An investigation into auto parts theft leads to the arrest of two men in Tuscaloosa. Officials said Wesley Wyatt and Paul Fretwell face multiple counts of breaking and entering. Tuscaloosa police arrested Gregory Hudson last month after finding over 150 catalytic converters in his home, according...
Birmingham Police conducting robbery investigation
The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation and requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect.
wbrc.com
Man accused of breaking into vehicles at Mercedes plant in Vance
VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Vance. The break-ins happened on December 12 and December 20 of this year. Authorities were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and he was arrested January 3 when his car was spotted in the plant’s parking lot.
wbrc.com
Suspect crime spree across multiple cities ends in pursuit on I-65
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody Thursday morning after a crime spree that started with a hit and run in Birmingham ended in a pit maneuver on I-65 according to Fultondale police. It started in Birmingham late Wednesday night when a woman says she was hit by...
wvtm13.com
Man arrested for vehicle break-ins at Tuscaloosa County Mercedes plant
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A man is in custody for two rounds of vehicle break-ins at the Tuscaloosa County Mercedes plant. The sheriff's office says someone broke into multiple vehicles in the parking lot the night of Dec. 12, 2022. They got another report of additional break-ins on the night of Dec. 20.
wbrc.com
GBHS working with Bessemer Police to get justice for poisoned puppy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After receiving hundreds of calls and emails from people after some claimed to have witnessed the poisoning of a seven-week-old puppy, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is working with Bessemer Police and Bessemer Animal Control to ensure justice for the young animal. “On Tuesday evening, GBHS...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigator offers tips to drivers and business owners for preventing car break-ins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On the heels of a series of car break-ins at St. Vincent’s East, WBRC is talking with law enforcement to learn more about the issue. For drivers, experts said it is simple - lock your doors. They also said to make sure you park in well lit places and don’t make it easy for these thieves to steal from you.
wbrc.com
Arrest made in robbery targeting Hispanic victims; BPD searching for one more suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are still searching for one of the individuals who they believe targeted and robbed over thirty Hispanic community members. WBRC spoke with both investigators and members of the Hispanic community that said this is a big win for BPD when it comes to building trust in the community.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
Fundraiser Launched for Widow of DCH Medic Killed in ATV Accident in Tuscaloosa County
Donations are being collected to help the widow of a DCH medic who was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning. Little was said about the accident earlier this week, except by police agencies who confirmed the death and said they did not suspect foul play was involved.
Authorities ID 37-year-old Birmingham employee killed in hail of gunfire at Elyton Meat Market
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death at a Birmingham store on Wednesday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Cortez Dekelvin Ware. He was 37, and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 2 p.m. at the Elyton Meat Market on Center...
Wilcox County Man Caught Driving 12 Pounds of Marijuana Through Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa Narcotics Agents closed out 2022 with the seizure of more than ten pounds of marijuana from a Wilcox County man pulled over on New Year's Eve. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, 25-year-old Qaderiam Williams was driving on McFarland Boulevard when he was stopped by a Tuscaloosa Police Corporal for a traffic violation.
Community remembers Tuscaloosa County man who died in ATV crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County man who died in a tragic ATV crash is being remembered by his friends and former coworkers. 54-year-old Jackie Dixon worked as a first responder for years in Tuscaloosa County. He was a paramedic at Northstar EMA and was an emergency room employee at DCH Regional Hospital at the […]
WSFA
2 dead after separate shootings in Marion
MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead following separate shootings in Marion. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, the first shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday during a robbery incident at an unknown location. Jackson said the shooting victim, Christopher Lewis, later died at a hospital in Greensboro. Jackson...
Victim speaks out after alleged hit-and-run in Fultondale
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is behind bars after allegedly committing a hit-and-run followed by an attempted robbery in Fultondale. CBS 42 spoke with one of the two victims who came face to face with the man in custody. Timika Eutsey was nearly a victim of robbery and says she is thankful to be […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim shot to death outside store in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred outside the Elyton Meat Market at 3rd Avenue North and Center Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, just after 2 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cortez Dekelvin Ware, 37, of Birmingham, sustained […]
Man killed after car crashes, catches on fire in Winston County
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Double Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 20-year-old Logan Lewis was driving on Alabama 195 when the Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway, stuck a tree and caught fire. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. […]
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0