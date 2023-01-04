State investigation requested in the handling of Colonial Heights former police chief inappropriate behavior accusations

Read full article on original website
Man facing charges for alleged assault of student at Powhatan school
A man, who Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett is a Virginia state trooper, is facing charges for an alleged assault against a student.
NBC12
State trooper arrested after multiple reported assaults at Powhatan school
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) -The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a state trooper who allegedly assaulted a student at a Powhatan catholic school. On Jan. 6, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Douglas Michael Ledbetter on assault and battery charges against a minor. These charges result from an ongoing investigation into incidents that occurred on May 7, 2022, in the 3000 block of Old Buckingham Rd in Powhatan and on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School. Reports say Ledbetter allegedly assaulted a female student.
Virginia State trooper charged with assault and battery of student at Catholic school in Powhatan
A man, who sources tell 8News is a Virginia State Police trooper, has been charged by the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office with the assault and battery of a juvenile female student as well as other crimes.
Richneck Elem. School teacher identified after allegedly being shot by student
The identity of a female teacher in her 30s who was shot by a 6-year-old student has been confirmed by sources
‘Justice is all I’ve wanted’: Mother watches son’s killer plead guilty to all charges in Amelia County
A mother says she has received justice after a suspect charged with the homicide shooting of her 16-year-old son pleaded guilty to all charges in Amelia Circuit Court.
Troopers: Woman shot on I-295 after mystery driver 'began shooting'
A woman was driving on I-295 north in Hopewell just after 12:50 a.m. when "an unknown vehicle approached from behind and began shooting" at her car, according to Virginia State Police.
Deputies looking for suspects who attempted to break into Buddhist temple in Mechanicsville
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted theft at a Buddhist temple in December, which may be related to a similar incident from a few months prior.
Mother wants answers after seven bullets struck her Richmond home
Richmond police are investigating after a southside home was sprayed with bullets the day after Christmas.
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
Newport News Police confirmed an adult was injured, no students injured, in shooting incident.
Teen pleads guilty to all charges in homicide shooting of 16-year-old in Amelia County
A suspect pleaded charged with the homicide shooting of a 16-year-old boy has guilty to all charges in Amelia Circuit Court this morning.
Update on the situation that prompted 'lock and hide' for some Henrico students
Henrico Police have swarmed the area of Mountain Road and Woodman Road in Glen Allen to investigate reports of a person with a gun near a school.
Henrico Crime Report – Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023
– Police arrested and charged a citizen with a sex offense at an apartment complex Dec. 30 at 12 a.m. 4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at a department store Dec. 30 at 1:02 p.m. 8800 block of Staples Mill...
Armed suspect robs market in Westover Hills, Richmond police investigating
The Richmond Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect who reportedly used a firearm to rob a market in Westover Hills earlier this week.
Police: Body found under tarp in woods is missing Chesterfield teen
The body found last month in a Colonial Heights neighborhood has been identified as that of a missing Chesterfield County teen last seen in mid-November, according to authorities.
Petersburg woman speaks out again after new suspect attempts to break into her car
A Petersburg woman is speaking out, once again, after another individual attempted to break into her car only a month after the arrest of the last suspect.
84-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash in York County, according to Virginia State Police
A three-vehicle crash in York County has resulted in the death of an 84-year-old man, according to Virginia State Police.
Newport News substitute judge sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
A Newport News-based attorney who also served as a substitute judge in Hampton Roads district courts was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for tax fraud Thursday.
Age of Virginia class shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A school shooting that Virginia police said was committed by a 6-year-old student represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher, according to experts who study gun violence. The boy shot and wounded...
15-year-old alleged Gloucester shooting suspect in custody; community members voiced concern over behavior
Community members tell 10 On Your Side that Winnington had posted disturbing photos to social media featuring guns.
Petersburg Police searching for suspect entering cars, stealing items
In the most recently shared photos from Petersburg Police, the suspect was seen wearing a red jacket with dark-colored pants and white shoes. The suspect was also wearing a black ski-type face mask.
