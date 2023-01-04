Read full article on original website
KRGV
McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation
The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
PD seeks multiple people after vehicles stolen in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for several persons of interest in connection to auto thefts reported to the McAllen Police Department in December and January. Daniel Tapia, 18; Marcus Jimenez, 26; Marie Ramirez, 20; and Evelyn Fonseca, 21, have been identified as persons of interest in a media release provided Friday by the […]
San Angelo LIVE!
South Texas Man Dies After Van Crashes into the Side of a Mountain on I-10 Near Ozona
OZONA, TX – A man from a border town outside of McAllen was killed in a car crash in the Concho Valley on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan 3 at 9:04 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to I-10, about three miles east of Ozona, for the report of a major crash.
Willacy County authorities searching for man suspected of robbery
WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of a robbery. Mario Martinez, 33, of Raymondville, is wanted on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony, according to police. Deputies described Martinez as a 180-pound, 5-foot 8-inch man with black hair and brown […]
kurv.com
Deadly Smuggling Run Results In Murder Charge Against Sullivan City Man
A murder charge has been filed against a Sullivan City man stemming from a deadly human smuggling crash north of La Joya two months ago. 24-year-old Raul Botello was speeding away from a DPS trooper who had tried to pull him over on Mile 7 Road the morning of November 2nd. But Botello lost control of his pickup truck after turning onto Jara Chinas Road, the truck flipped over several times, and several undocumented immigrants were thrown out.
CCSO: Homeowner pins down alleged burglar until deputies arrive
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized a home and was pinned down by a property owner who returned home, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Elias Garcia, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
Lane closure extended for Pharr interchange project
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Closure of the eastbound main lanes between the eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic Drive in Pharr have been extended, according to a spokesperson with the I-2/1-69C Interstate project. The closure will continue from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to exit at […]
Investigation underway in San Benito after shots fired
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is in custody after a shots fired Thursday in San Benito, police said. At 10:18 a.m. Thursday, officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the 400 block of Juarez Street in reference to a gray passenger car firing a gun in an alleyway, according to police. […]
Man claims self-defense in Weslaco stabbing, police say
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly punctured another man’s lung, police say. Santos Rivera was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Christmas, Dec. 25, 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral that states Rivera had allegedly […]
sbnewspaper.com
Man charged with Child Endangerment
On December 27, 2022, Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 3300 Block of Ricardo Rd. in San Benito, in reference to a family disturbance involving a firearm. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the alleged victim who stated she had a verbal argument with her spouse, Alfred Schuetze, due to their two-year-old infant who was crying.
KRGV
Man arrested after report of shots fired near San Benito elementary school
A 30-year-old San Benito man was arrested after a shooting was reported Thursday near an elementary school in San Benito, according to a news release. Officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the 400 block of Juarez Street at around 10:18 a.m. in reference to an individual in a gray vehicle firing a gun in the alleyway.
Auto Task Force arrests 2 in Brownsville, linked to McAllen theft
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men arrested Wednesday in Brownsville have been linked to a vehicle that was stolen in McAllen and to cases outside the Rio Grande Valley, police told ValleyCentral. Cristian Garza, 24, of Deer Park, Texas, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, of Humble, Texas, were arrested in Brownsville and face multiple charges […]
McAllen police: Man wanted for indecent assault
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department asked for the public’s help Friday to locate a man who police allege was involved in a indecent assault reported Wednesday. Gustavo Garcia Rios, 63, is wanted on a warrant of arrest that was issued out of the McAllen Municipal Court, police said. The warrant stems from […]
Documents detail why man accused of killing brother on Christmas
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement documents provided details after a man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother with a PVC pipe, authorities said. Luis Matilde Cruz was arrested on a charge of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A probable cause affidavit obtained by […]
Police: Man wearing sheriff shirt interrupted traffic stop
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they allege interrupted his brother’s traffic stop while wearing a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office shirt. Adrian Berrones was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of impersonating a public servant, reckless driving and resisting arrest or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to an offense report […]
KRGV
Death of PSJA ISD K-9 officer under investigation
A K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District Police Department died Wednesday during the inaugural RGV Police K-9 Competition. The school district said in a statement that K-9 officer Tillin died inside a police unit. Forty-nine other K-9s competed from departments all across the Valley. There were obstacle...
PD: Donna city commissioner arrested in Weslaco for DWI
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The commissioner for the City of Donna was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated in Weslaco. David Moreno, 54, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, Weslaco police told ValleyCentral. At 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, a Weslaco police officer was patrolling areas near S. Texas Boulevard and conducted […]
KRGV
Police report shows new details on the death of K-9 officer left inside police unit
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the death of a K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District's police department. The death of officer Tillin occurred Wednesday during the first-ever RGV K-9 competition in Edinburg. He was found unresponsive inside a police unit parked at the arena. The report...
KRGV
Repairs to vehicle damaged by water line break in Harlingen to be paid for by AT&T
AT&T will pay for the damage caused by a Wednesday water line break in Harlingen that left a mother carless. Subcontractors working with AT&T were working in a neighborhood and hit a water line, according to Harlingen Water Works. The line ruptured, and water got into the car of a...
sbnewspaper.com
Migrants found stuck under Los Indios Port of Entry Bridge
Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents, along with state and local law enforcement departments, interdicted seven smuggling events leading to 36 arrests, including four rescues from under a Port of Entry bridge. On December 31, Kingsville Border Patrol Station (KIN) agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Immigration...
