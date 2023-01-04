Thursday, January 5th at approximately 11:00am a Washington County Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a silver Acura. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The suspect led officers to the Weiser Flat area and then back to the east side of Weiser where the suspect abandoned the vehicle on East Washington. The suspect fled on foot towards the Weiser River. Washington County Sheriff’s Department along with the assistance of the Weiser City Police Department were able to set up a perimeter. The suspect matching the description of the driver was located. In the process of trying to take the suspect into custody the suspect suffered a self inflicting wound and then was transported to Weiser Memorial Hospital. At this time the situation is under investigation and charges are pending. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the Weiser City Police Department, Weiser Ambulance and Weiser Memorial Hospital for their assistance.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO