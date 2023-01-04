Read full article on original website
Post Register
Boise PD arrest Justin Malek after crashing into building
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to a report of a crash on Friday just before 4:30 pm on the 700 block of Curtis Rd. When police arrived they found the suspect Justin Malek, 39, from Boise had intentionally crashed into the HVAC unit of a building. After the crash, Malek proceeded to get out of the vehicle and threaten a bystander with a large chain.
Police: Man arrested after shooting in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting after one person was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a news release Friday. After receiving reports of shots fired, police responded to West Colonial Street just before 11:45 p.m. Boise Police...
Post Register
Thursday night shooting in Boise
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to a report of shots fired Thursday night at 11:43 PM on the 7200 block of W. Colonial St. When officers arrived on the scene there were multiple vehicles and witnesses in the immediate area. Witnesses indicated that there was one victim, an adult male who was transported by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital and treated for a gunshot wound before officers arrived on the scene, and a male suspect named Tristen Blackburn (18) of Boise.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road –...
Idaho Man Found Guilty Is Now Facing Life In Prison
Canyon County, Idaho - Just after four hours Freddy Salinas Martinez was found guilty on Jan. 5 of of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. According to the Caldwell Police Department Press Release the incident occurred on August 23, 2021, when Martinez who was 39 years old at the time of the incident had sexual contact with the minor who was able to lock herself in the bathroom of the apartment and called authorities.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho AG Labrador to dismiss trespassing charge of supporter from 2020 ‘park mom’ arrest
MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador on Thursday announced that his office filed a motion to dismiss charges against a Meridian woman who was charged with trespassing in early 2020 after using a public playground that was closed because of COVID-19 concerns. The filing is...
Post Register
Caldwell PD looking for driver involved in a hit and run
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Caldwell Police department is asking for information in regard to a driver of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run on December 30, 2022, around 6:45 pm at the corner of Montana and Ustick. The SUV appeared to be a newer white Toyota 4runner and...
Post Register
Garden City Police need public's help finding suspect
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Garden City Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who is believed to have battered another man at the Walmart in Garden City, then fled the area. If you recognize this person or have any information about him or the events...
Post Register
I-184 Westbound: Officer-involved shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE:. The suspect injured in the officer-involved shooting today is an adult male. His injuries are not life-threatening and he remains in the hospital at this time. Charges are pending and he is expected to be booked into the Ada County Jail once he is cleared to leave the hospital.
Post Register
Meridian Mayor responds to Dismissal of Sara Brady case
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Mayor Simison and Chief Basterrechea of the City of Meridian have issued statements in response to Attorney General Raul Labrador's dismissal of all charges against Sara Brady. The Idaho Office of the Attorney General announced Thursday they plan to dismiss all charges against Sara Brady....
Caldwell Police remind public of stranger danger, following possible child enticement incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) is investigating a possible case of child enticement that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:55 p.m., a child was walking near his residence in the 1700 block of Arthur Street when, according to police, a man in a newer, black four-door sedan stopped to talk to him. The child said when he got closer, the man in the car asked if he wanted candy, which prompted the child to run into his house and call for a parent.
Meridian police chief, mayor respond to Labrador's decision to drop charges against woman arrested at park
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. New Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador moved to dismiss trespassing charges in the case against Sara Brady, a Meridian woman who went to a closed playground in April 2020 and asked police to arrest her. Brady was...
Post Register
House fire near Vista and Cassia
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There is a fire at the home at 707 S Opal St near Vista and Cassia in Boise. No one was home and no one was injured, the homeowners were sheltered in the house across the street. The cause of the fire is unknown. CBS2...
National Media Owes Idaho Law Enforcement A Massive Apology
For what seemed to be years, but was weeks and months, local and national media hammered Idaho Law Enforcement. Media personalities called the Moscow Police Department such names as small time, the keystone cops, and lacking experience in solving the tragic murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
livinginthenews.com
From the Washington County Sheriff’s Department
Thursday, January 5th at approximately 11:00am a Washington County Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a silver Acura. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The suspect led officers to the Weiser Flat area and then back to the east side of Weiser where the suspect abandoned the vehicle on East Washington. The suspect fled on foot towards the Weiser River. Washington County Sheriff’s Department along with the assistance of the Weiser City Police Department were able to set up a perimeter. The suspect matching the description of the driver was located. In the process of trying to take the suspect into custody the suspect suffered a self inflicting wound and then was transported to Weiser Memorial Hospital. At this time the situation is under investigation and charges are pending. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the Weiser City Police Department, Weiser Ambulance and Weiser Memorial Hospital for their assistance.
Former Ada County Coroner to advise Bannock County in developing Forensic Pathology Center
Bannock County officials recently hired former Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens to advise in the development of the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center. The post Former Ada County Coroner to advise Bannock County in developing Forensic Pathology Center appeared first on Local News 8.
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
signalamerican.com
High speed chase rips through downtown Weiser
This silver car, with California license plates, tore through the streets of Weiser this morning, leading police on a high speed chase that reached 80 miles per hour. The individual is shown speeding by the Weiser Signal American newspaper office on Idaho Street.
Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner
First thing Thursday morning, Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, telling him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. The post Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner appeared first on Local News 8.
