Kansas State

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News

On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
ATLANTA, GA
WTOP

Eastern Washington hosts Sacramento State following Venters’ 25-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (9-6, 2-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -5.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Steele Venters scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 92-80 win against the Portland State Vikings.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WTOP

Davis leads Florida Atlantic against Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -9.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic’s 88-86 victory over the UAB Blazers. The Owls have gone 9-0...
BOCA RATON, FL
WTOP

Massner’s 29 lead Western Illinois past Denver 91-74

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner’s 29 points helped Western Illinois defeat Denver 91-74 on Saturday. Massner had five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Leathernecks (9-7). Alec Rosner added 28 points while shooting 8 for 13 (7 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and had three steals. Vuk Stevanic recorded 13 points and was 6 of 12 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.
MACOMB, IL

