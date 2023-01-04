Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
How to Spice up Your Dating Life — Without Self-Sabotaging
Healthy dating, especially after toxic relationships, can feel boring. Innerbody conducted a study and found seven keys to a safe relationship, but with a fun twist for those who prefer to walk on the edgy side of life. It’s common to feel like your first few healthy relationships are missing...
Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym
A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
The Popcorn Guy on TikTok Seems Like the Sweetest Person Amidst His Viral Popularity
For many moviegoers, purchasing snacks from the concession stand is a guilty pleasure. It's always nice to have something like popcorn to munch on during a movie, especially when a popular superhero film or sequel to an overrated sci-fi franchise can keep us in the theater for up to three hours. But theater snacks are infamous for being unreasonably expensive, often costing more than the price of admission. Thankfully, at least one theater worker makes a large popcorn worth the exorbitant price.
Upworthy
A girl asked a barista out and a customer secretly live-tweeted the wholesome conversation
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. A sizable population of human beings are suckers for rom-coms and the number of Hollywood movies being churned out every year in the genre is proof of that. Twitter user @notjerryclayton is certainly one of them. He was lucky enough to watch a real-life moment play out before his eyes as he stopped for coffee at a cafe in Brooklyn, New York. The user, who goes by Jerry on Twitter, was alone at the cafe when one of the baristas confessed to a co-worker that she had a crush on him. Jerry conveyed the situation to his followers on Twitter, before updating them on the love story that could easily be a scene out of a movie.
petapixel.com
Picsart’s Latest App Can Turn Rough Sketches into Fabulous AI Art
Picsart has announced a new standalone app called SketchAI that is able to turn a simple, rudimentary sketch into a fabulous work of art using artificial intelligence. The app only requires a user to provide it with the most simplistic sketch as a starting point and it is then able to transform that sketch into a unique piece of art.
petapixel.com
Enjoy This ‘Freshly Digitized’ 1936 Photo of a Cat Dressed as Brünnhilde
The Library of Congress has gleefully released this “freshly digitized” 1936 photo of a cat dressed as the Valkyrie Brünnhilde from the opera Der Ring des Nibelungen as free to use. The first photo, which the Library of Congress says is beloved for “obvious reasons” is now...
Coach Teases Valentine’s Day Collection 2023 With ‘Crush-worthy’ Bags and More Items Ahead of Release
While customers just finished celebrating New Year’s Eve and their respective December holidays, brands are already gearing up for Valentine’s Day. Coach has begun teasing its Valentine’s Day collection, inviting consumers to sign up for alerts. The teaser notes that customers will still have to wait for its release, but they can shop for Coach‘s “crush-worthy” new arrivals and items on sale.More from WWDNo. 21 Pre-Fall 2023Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023Tod's Pre-Fall 2023 For those already looking for Valentine’s Day-inspired merchandise, Coach does have its Heart Crossbody bags collection available. While the bags are not a part of the 2023 Valentine’s Day collection,...
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures the Energetic World of Chemical Reactions in Macro
With a calculated blending of photography, science, and practical effects, photographer Scott Portingale captures and presents dynamic images of macro worlds and chemical reactions all within a square inch of a petri dish. In Portingale’s new experimental short film and image series titled Chemical Somnia, audiences are immersed in a...
This Woman's Reflection Seems to Have a Terrifying Mind of Its Own
Don't stare too long in the mirror...
Upworthy
Moms are dressing up in their daughters' clothes in adorable new trend: 'It's very empowering'
A heartwarming viral trend on TikTok shows daughters dressing up their moms as themselves. When TikToker Nadine Bloch came across this trend, she decided that it was perfect for her and her mom to try. "I have the hot mom so, like, obviously I'm going to use this and do this trend with her," the 23-year-old told TODAY.
oprahdaily.com
Are You Quiet Quitting Your Relationship?
Remember when everyone was leaning into work? These days, it feels like more and more people are embracing the idea of leaning out. Over the last year, burnout and low job satisfaction blossomed into a phenomenon known as quiet quitting. Essentially, this involves doing only what your job requires, nothing more. There’s no staying late, no going the extra mile, no taking on additional projects or tasks. While you don’t resign, you stop trying so darn hard. For some, this is simply a way to create work-life balance; for others, it’s a sign of being unhappy at work but not knowing what to do about it.
Prevention
Vintage Photos of People Working Out Through the Years
Exercise trends have changed tremendously over the last few decades, which is exactly why it's so fascinating to look back at vintage photos of people working out in the gym or the comfort of their own homes. Back in the early 1900s, fitness looked more like elegant stretching, which women did wearing a dress, with full hair and makeup, of course. Sweating through a workout was not the goal back then — in fact, obvious physical exertion, for women at least, was frowned upon.
I got a Wednesday Addams tattoo — but it looks more like Samuel L. Jackson
One fan of the hit Netflix show “Wednesday” has gone viral on Twitter after his attempt to get a tattoo of the titular character’s face went horribly wrong. “The client asked for Wednesday but instead got Saturday night at the after hours,” reads the caption on the photo, posted Monday to an account called @TheeSocialitee. By Thursday, it gained nearly 4 million views and 4,000 likes, though many poked fun at the art. Some Twitter users likened the unfortunate tattoo to both Samuel L. Jackson as well as Gollum from the “Lord of the Rings” franchise rather than Jenna Ortega, who stars...
lovelearnings.com
Let Your Ex Go If You Want Them Back?
I’m sure you’ve heard the old saying, “if you love someone, let them go… if they come back to you, they’re really yours. If not, they never were.”. But is this actually good advice? Is there any actual wisdom in that saying?. Should you let...
collective.world
The Moment I Realized I Deserved More For Myself
When I think about love, I think about selflessness. To me, love has always been about giving. I give so much of myself — my time, my energy, my body, my love — to another person because that’s just always how I’ve done things. I have...
collective.world
In 2023, Say No To Situationships
In 2023, say no to situationships. Stop agreeing to go with the flow and do casual if that’s not what you’re looking for. Don’t pretend that you’re chill with “whatever” when you have exactly what you want in mind. Quit lying to yourself that you’re okay with the bare minimum when you’re ready to give love your all. Take your power back and be honest about the fact that you are craving a genuine connection and a real relationship.
Comments / 0