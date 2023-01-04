CORRECTING and REPLACING OCC Clears Record-Setting 10.38 Billion Total Contracts in 2022
OCC CLEARS RECORD-SETTING 10.38 BILLION TOTAL CONTRACTS IN 2022
OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that 2022 set a new annual cleared contract volume record with 10.38 billion contracts cleared and an average daily volume of 41.3 million contracts. Compared to 2021, OCC had a 4.5 percent increase in total contracts cleared.
Highlights
- December ETF options cleared contract volume up 33.5% year-over-year; annual ETF options cleared contract volume up 48.7%
- December index options cleared contract volume up 34.1% year-over-year; annual Index options cleared contract volume up 43.3%
- Stock Loan transaction volume up 24.9% year-over-year
Contract Volume – December 2022
Contract Volume – Total 2022
Total 2022 Volume
Total 2021 Volume
% Change
5,588,192,573
6,668,784,719
-16.2%
4,011,109,056
2,698,038,847
48.7%
721,171,637
503,344,774
43.3%
10,320,473,266
9,870,168,340
4.6%
55,130,391
58,586,820
-5.9%
10,375,603,657
9,928,755,160
4.5%
Securities Lending – December 2022
Securities Lending – Total 2022
Additional Data
About OCC
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine’s 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
©2023. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.
