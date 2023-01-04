ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTING and REPLACING OCC Clears Record-Setting 10.38 Billion Total Contracts in 2022

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--

In the third bullet under “Highlights,” release should read Stock Loan transaction volume up 24.9% year-over-year” (instead of “Stock Loan transaction volume up 8.6% year-over-year”).

OCC clears 10.38 billion contracts in 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

The updated release reads:

OCC CLEARS RECORD-SETTING 10.38 BILLION TOTAL CONTRACTS IN 2022

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that 2022 set a new annual cleared contract volume record with 10.38 billion contracts cleared and an average daily volume of 41.3 million contracts. Compared to 2021, OCC had a 4.5 percent increase in total contracts cleared.

Highlights

  • December ETF options cleared contract volume up 33.5% year-over-year; annual ETF options cleared contract volume up 48.7%
  • December index options cleared contract volume up 34.1% year-over-year; annual Index options cleared contract volume up 43.3%
  • Stock Loan transaction volume up 24.9% year-over-year

Contract Volume – December 2022

Contract Volume – Total 2022

Total 2022 Volume

Total 2021 Volume

% Change

5,588,192,573

6,668,784,719

-16.2%

4,011,109,056

2,698,038,847

48.7%

721,171,637

503,344,774

43.3%

10,320,473,266

9,870,168,340

4.6%

55,130,391

58,586,820

-5.9%

10,375,603,657

9,928,755,160

4.5%

Securities Lending – December 2022

Securities Lending – Total 2022

Additional Data

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine’s 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

©2023. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

