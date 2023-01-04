ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 6

Worksforaliving
3d ago

Possible that could be that Juicy Smullett fellar.Was there a noose or subway sandwich in the bag or perhaps one of the terrorists that Cameltoe bailed out in Portland?

Reply(1)
2
LibbyJane
2d ago

Have they spoken with mgt? Rumor has it, her height and body stature is extremely similar to the pipe bomber. Just saying.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack

A Massachusetts man who admitted to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars. Troy Sargent, 38, was part of a crowd of rioters facing off against police on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The breach forced Congress to halt the proceeding as lawmakers and staff either evacuated or sheltered in place for hours.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports

A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
CBS Chicago

"Poster boy of the insurrection" is sentenced to 5 years in prison

Calling Capitol riot defendant Doug Jensen a leader of the riot, D.C. federal Judge Tim Kelly sentenced Jensen to five years in prison. Kelly slammed Jensen for his lack of remorse and for goading rioters to attack Officer Eugene Goodman and the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.The judge said Goodman had prevented bloodshed by "miraculously" luring Jensen and the mob away from the Senate. Prosecutors called Jensen the "poster boy of the Insurrection" and an emboldener of the attack, as one of the first 10 rioters who breached the Capitol.  Jensen appeared to squander an opportunity for some degree leniency...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’

Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

'Do We Even Know What Really Happened?' Son Of Paul Pelosi's Suspected Assailant Questions Narrative Behind Alleged Attack

The son of the man accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer recently questioned the narrative behind the alleged attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.19-year-old Nebosvod "Sky" Gonzalez, whose 42-year-old father David DePape is charged with attacking Paul Pelosi on October 28, spoke out on Tuesday to insist his father is not a danger to society.Gonzalez’s comments came one day before his dad is set to be arraigned on state charges of attempted murder in a San Francisco court. But according to an exclusive interview between DePape’s son and Daily Mail, Gonzalez claims his father’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial

During her 37-year tenure in Ohio judicial and political office, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, has been a class act. She’s consistently put conviction over party and justice over partisanship, establishing herself as a true heir to the popular 23-year Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, who died in office in April 2010. At the time, Moyer was the nation’s longest-serving state Supreme Court justice.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

CBS News

587K+
Followers
77K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy