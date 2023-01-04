Read full article on original website
Worksforaliving
3d ago
Possible that could be that Juicy Smullett fellar.Was there a noose or subway sandwich in the bag or perhaps one of the terrorists that Cameltoe bailed out in Portland?
Reply(1)
2
LibbyJane
2d ago
Have they spoken with mgt? Rumor has it, her height and body stature is extremely similar to the pipe bomber. Just saying.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Related
Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack
A Massachusetts man who admitted to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars. Troy Sargent, 38, was part of a crowd of rioters facing off against police on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The breach forced Congress to halt the proceeding as lawmakers and staff either evacuated or sheltered in place for hours.
Doctor accused of punching officer during Capitol riot has just been arrested, feds say
The physician had bragged to a friend that she had “prepared” for Jan. 6 and had a knife-proof shirt and bottles of mace, according to the FBI.
Trump Could Be Shielded From Jan. 6 Charges Thanks to Decades-Old Precedent
Trump has said that he never incited violence during his rally speech and subsequent actions on January 6, 2021, the day of the Capitol riot.
Officer injured on Jan. 6 says resigning wasn't his choice: 'They did that to me, the mob'
A US Capitol police officer injured on January 6, 2021, said Thursday that he is not leaving the force by choice, but "because they did that to me, the mob."
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.
‘Enough Really Is Enough’: Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Seeks More Than $500,000 in Sanctions for Kari Lake and Her Lawyers
Arizona’s Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) asked a judge on Monday for more than half a million dollars in sanctions against her defeated rival Kari Lake (R) and her lawyers for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit aiming to overturn the results of the Grand Canyon State’s 2022 gubernatorial midterms.
Pinellas husband and wife who smoked in Capitol during riot sentenced to jail
A married couple from Largo who admitted entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was sentenced to jail time Friday. Marilyn Fassell, a 59-year-old nursing assistant who gained notoriety through a selfie she took while smoking a cigarette inside the building, was sentenced to 30 days and three years probation.
The Jan. 6 rioter who led a mob that chased a Capitol police officer said he wants to go back to being a 'family man'
The rioter ran after a Capitol cop up the building's steps as senators huddled in a room nearby. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Trump Just Made Criminal History
Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
AOL Corp
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
Rapper who posed on cop car at US Capitol riots on Jan. 6 has been sentenced
WASHINGTON — The FBI experienced considerable difficulty tracking down many of the rioters who illegally stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But federal agents had no problem whatsoever in finding rapper Bugzie the Don. Why was it so easy? Glad you asked. The Virginia-born and bred rapper,...
"Poster boy of the insurrection" is sentenced to 5 years in prison
Calling Capitol riot defendant Doug Jensen a leader of the riot, D.C. federal Judge Tim Kelly sentenced Jensen to five years in prison. Kelly slammed Jensen for his lack of remorse and for goading rioters to attack Officer Eugene Goodman and the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.The judge said Goodman had prevented bloodshed by "miraculously" luring Jensen and the mob away from the Senate. Prosecutors called Jensen the "poster boy of the Insurrection" and an emboldener of the attack, as one of the first 10 rioters who breached the Capitol. Jensen appeared to squander an opportunity for some degree leniency...
A top Republican operative in Georgia with ties to Trump was arrested and charged with kicking a dog
Brandon Phillips is a longtime Georgia Republican, worked briefly with the Trump campaign, and is an ally of incoming Rep. Mike Collins.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’
Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
'Do We Even Know What Really Happened?' Son Of Paul Pelosi's Suspected Assailant Questions Narrative Behind Alleged Attack
The son of the man accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer recently questioned the narrative behind the alleged attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.19-year-old Nebosvod "Sky" Gonzalez, whose 42-year-old father David DePape is charged with attacking Paul Pelosi on October 28, spoke out on Tuesday to insist his father is not a danger to society.Gonzalez’s comments came one day before his dad is set to be arraigned on state charges of attempted murder in a San Francisco court. But according to an exclusive interview between DePape’s son and Daily Mail, Gonzalez claims his father’s...
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial
During her 37-year tenure in Ohio judicial and political office, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, has been a class act. She’s consistently put conviction over party and justice over partisanship, establishing herself as a true heir to the popular 23-year Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, who died in office in April 2010. At the time, Moyer was the nation’s longest-serving state Supreme Court justice.
CBS News
587K+
Followers
77K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6