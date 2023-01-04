Read full article on original website
Coast News
No Coaster service this weekend
OCEANSIDE — To facilitate regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor, there will be no COASTER service in San Diego County this weekend, Jan. 7 or Jan. 8, 2023. Some residents living near portions of the rail line, may hear heavy equipment noise and be subject...
Coalition of leaders push for SANDAG’s removal of weighted vote
REGION — A bipartisan group of representatives from 10 cities is pushing for the end of a weighted voting system used by the SANDAG board of directors. Nine Republicans and Democrat Terry Gaasterland, of Del Mar, released a statement calling on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, who serves as the board’s vice chair, and SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata to support eliminating the weighted voting system at the board’s upcoming Jan. 13 meeting.
Help needed for homeless count
SAN DIEGO — The Regional Task Force on Homelessness Jan. 5 put out a call for more volunteers to participate in the upcoming 2023 Point in Time Count of the homeless later this month. The homeless count — scheduled for Jan. 26 — is a federally required activity and...
One dead, another injured in San Marcos shooting near elementary school
SAN MARCOS — One individual has died, and another was injured after being shot in San Marcos on Wednesday afternoon near an elementary school along West Borden Road. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on West Borden, east of Las Posas Road, across from Paloma Elementary School. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies on the scene discovered a 19-year-old male on the ground with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and a 20-year-old male in the passenger seat of a nearby vehicle with a gunshot wound to his neck.
Person found dead in Vista
VISTA — A man was found dead on the side of the road today in Vista. Shortly after midnight, authorities responded to a radio call of a person down on the road in the 1900 block of West Vista Way, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. When...
Encinitas hit-and-run victim remembered as friend, teammate
ENCINITAS — For many members of the Carmel Valley community, the turn of the new year brought tragedy after beloved Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima was killed in a hit-and-run in Encinitas. Now, those who called D’Lima their friend have come together to celebrate, honor and mourn...
San Marcos man facing federal sentence charged in separate Carlsbad bank robbery
CARLSBAD — A man who pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators by claiming to be a former U.S. Treasury Department employee was charged Wednesday with robbing a Carlsbad bank months later. Steven Struhar, 24, of San Marcos, is suspected in the Dec. 21 robbery of a US Bank...
Vista Man jailed for alleged pistol threat
VISTA — A Vista man was arrested this week on suspicion of pointing a pellet pistol at a neighbor, authorities reported Jan. 6. Patrol personnel responding to the reported threat in the 800 block of Soft Wind Road arrived to find the suspect, 49-year-old Antonio Grandy, at his apartment, allegedly shouting and throwing things out his front door, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
