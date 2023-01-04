Read full article on original website
The 2023 Legislative Session Begins!
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont laughs as the House and the Senate sing "Happy Birthday" to him before the State of the State address during opening session of the Legislature at the State Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. Lamont's birthday was January 3rd. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) This week...
Two years later
Today marks two years since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Norm Pattis has his law license suspended, a software problem in Suffolk County sends residents wrongful tax arrears notices, and evictions and homelessness are on the rise in Connecticut. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After...
Hochul to deliver State of the State address on Tuesday
In her first State of the State speech as New York’s elected governor on Tuesday, Kathy Hochul is expected to focus on affordable housing, public safety and the state’s outmigration problem. Hochul, who took over from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he resigned in disgrace in August 2021,...
Western Massachusetts legislators hope Gov. Healey will draw attention to regional needs
Maura Healey was sworn-in as Massachusetts' 73rd governor Thursday. She became the first openly gay person to hold the office, and the first woman elected to the job. During her inaugural address at the State House, the Democrat focused less on those milestones, and more on her ambitious agenda. One priority will be combating climate change. Healey said creating the nation's first cabinet level climate chief.
Connecticut attorney general wants Aquarion’s proposed double-digit rate hike rejected
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject a request by Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27% over three years. Tong told the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority that the request places a burden on customers that would allow the company $1.4 million in bonus pay and incentivize the acquisition of smaller water systems.
Connecticut state lawmaker dies in a highway crash
A 39-year-old Connecticut state lawmaker was killed in a wrong-way highway crash early Thursday morning. He was on his way home from an inaugural ball to kick off the new term. State Representative Quentin Williams, D-Middletown, was one of two people killed in the head-on collision on Route 9 in...
Connecticut right to counsel program for tenants likely saved state millions, report says
A program offering free legal representation to low-income tenants facing eviction likely saved the state millions it would have otherwise spent providing emergency shelter services, child welfare, health care and education services, a new report shows. Evictions, which rose last year after pandemic-era protections expired, can have serious, long-term consequences...
Gov. Kathy Hochul has long to-do list as New York’s legislative session begins
Now that she has secured a full-term, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has a busy agenda for 2023, including a new state budget, dealing with calls for criminal justice changes and getting her pick for Chief Judge through the State Senate. As lawmakers return to Albany, the state is also moving ahead with a new comprehensive climate plan and confronting an uncertain economic outlook. Speaking with WAMC’s Ian Pickus for a preview of the legislative session is our Capitol Correspondent Karen DeWitt.
'We're in shock:' Conn. State Rep. Quentin Williams dies in early morning hours following inauguration
State Rep. Quentin Williams (D-Middletown) was killed early Thursday morning after the vehicle he was in was struck by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell, just hours after he was sworn in for his third term. State police confirmed the death Thursday afternoon. Williams, also known as “Q,”...
Connecticut has more than 200 bridges in poor condition. What will it take to fix them?
New federal funding will speed up repairs on Connecticut's longest bridge, but the project represents only a small share of the state's outstanding infrastructure needs. The Federal Highway Administration recently awarded Connecticut $158 million to repair the Gold Star Memorial Bridge between New London and Groton. The funding comes via...
Massachusetts expands community mental health services, adds crisis intervention teams, help line
The state of Massachusetts is expanding community-based mental health services as a way to create more parity with physical health. In the last days of Charlie Baker’s administration, the governor's office called the expansion a "roadmap for behavioral health reform." It includes a 24-hour help line, more crisis intervention,...
Springfield's 'SciTech Band' to play at celebration for newly sworn in Gov. Maura Healey
High School students in the SciTech Band from Springfield, Mass., lead by Gary Bernice, rehearsing in the school library January 4th, 2022, to perform the next day at the inaugural celebration of Massachusetts newly sworn in Governor Maura Healey. Members of the SciTech Band, out of Springfield, Massachusetts, High School...
Alex Jones' attorney is suspended after releasing medical records of Sandy Hook families
Connecticut attorney Norm Pattis' law license was suspended for six months. Pattis has represented many controversial clients, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones was found responsible for more than $1 billion in damages for claiming the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis found...
Let the games begin
Entertainment companies are vying for three casino licenses to build facilities in downstate New York. It seems protecting this environment is one thing Republicans and Democrats can agree on. Aquarion Water is pushing for a significant hike in their rates. And a new report finds an increase in extremist acts committed by veterans.
California's 'Pineapple Express' relents, with some areas starting cleanup efforts
Some areas of California are finally getting some relief Thursday evening after a massive "Pineapple Express" winter storm walloped the state's coastal and inland areas with strong winds, heavy rain and snow on Wednesday into Thursday. By late Thursday afternoon, René Mendez, city manager for the Bay Area city of...
State, local health experts say a new COVID strain has become dominant
A new strain of COVID-19 now makes up a large portion of the coronavirus cases in New York state. The state health department said on Friday that the XBB.1.5 variant now makes up more than half of COVID cases in the state, with officials calling it the predominant strain in New York.
