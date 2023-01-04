Now that she has secured a full-term, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has a busy agenda for 2023, including a new state budget, dealing with calls for criminal justice changes and getting her pick for Chief Judge through the State Senate. As lawmakers return to Albany, the state is also moving ahead with a new comprehensive climate plan and confronting an uncertain economic outlook. Speaking with WAMC’s Ian Pickus for a preview of the legislative session is our Capitol Correspondent Karen DeWitt.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO