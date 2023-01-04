ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The 2023 Legislative Session Begins!

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont laughs as the House and the Senate sing "Happy Birthday" to him before the State of the State address during opening session of the Legislature at the State Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. Lamont's birthday was January 3rd. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) This week...
Two years later

Today marks two years since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Norm Pattis has his law license suspended, a software problem in Suffolk County sends residents wrongful tax arrears notices, and evictions and homelessness are on the rise in Connecticut. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After...
Hochul to deliver State of the State address on Tuesday

In her first State of the State speech as New York’s elected governor on Tuesday, Kathy Hochul is expected to focus on affordable housing, public safety and the state’s outmigration problem. Hochul, who took over from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he resigned in disgrace in August 2021,...
Western Massachusetts legislators hope Gov. Healey will draw attention to regional needs

Maura Healey was sworn-in as Massachusetts' 73rd governor Thursday. She became the first openly gay person to hold the office, and the first woman elected to the job. During her inaugural address at the State House, the Democrat focused less on those milestones, and more on her ambitious agenda. One priority will be combating climate change. Healey said creating the nation's first cabinet level climate chief.
Connecticut attorney general wants Aquarion’s proposed double-digit rate hike rejected

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject a request by Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27% over three years. Tong told the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority that the request places a burden on customers that would allow the company $1.4 million in bonus pay and incentivize the acquisition of smaller water systems.
Connecticut state lawmaker dies in a highway crash

A 39-year-old Connecticut state lawmaker was killed in a wrong-way highway crash early Thursday morning. He was on his way home from an inaugural ball to kick off the new term. State Representative Quentin Williams, D-Middletown, was one of two people killed in the head-on collision on Route 9 in...
Connecticut right to counsel program for tenants likely saved state millions, report says

A program offering free legal representation to low-income tenants facing eviction likely saved the state millions it would have otherwise spent providing emergency shelter services, child welfare, health care and education services, a new report shows. Evictions, which rose last year after pandemic-era protections expired, can have serious, long-term consequences...
Gov. Kathy Hochul has long to-do list as New York’s legislative session begins

Now that she has secured a full-term, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has a busy agenda for 2023, including a new state budget, dealing with calls for criminal justice changes and getting her pick for Chief Judge through the State Senate. As lawmakers return to Albany, the state is also moving ahead with a new comprehensive climate plan and confronting an uncertain economic outlook. Speaking with WAMC’s Ian Pickus for a preview of the legislative session is our Capitol Correspondent Karen DeWitt.
Let the games begin

Entertainment companies are vying for three casino licenses to build facilities in downstate New York. It seems protecting this environment is one thing Republicans and Democrats can agree on. Aquarion Water is pushing for a significant hike in their rates. And a new report finds an increase in extremist acts committed by veterans.
State, local health experts say a new COVID strain has become dominant

A new strain of COVID-19 now makes up a large portion of the coronavirus cases in New York state. The state health department said on Friday that the XBB.1.5 variant now makes up more than half of COVID cases in the state, with officials calling it the predominant strain in New York.

