California State

Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
Boston

Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam

The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
WATERTOWN, MA
CBS Denver

Greeley man caught with nearly 6,000 fentanyl pills sentenced to 40 years in prison

A 27-year-old Greeley man was sentenced to four decades behind bars after he sold fentanyl to undercover officers. Investigators also intercepted three postal packages addressed to Andrew Durdy during the investigation. The packages, delivered from California, contained more fentanyl. In total, about 5,800 fentanyl pills were seized during the Weld County Drug Task Force's investigation.  "This was a conservative count," Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia told the judge during the sentencing hearing, per a press release from the DA's Office. "Any one of those pills could have killed someone. Bottom line, he made a profit off destroying other people's lives and we won't tolerate this type of behavior in our community." RELATED  Andrew Durdy arrested twice for reportedly having illegal drugs, including fentanylDurdy pleaded guilty to two counts of felony fentanyl distribution in October. Weld District Court Judge Timothy Kerns sentenced Durdy to 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections on Dec. 21.
GREELEY, CO
New York Post

NYC man indicted for stashing 6 kilos of ‘Joe Biden’ brand cocaine

This’ll get you higher than Air Force One. A New York City man was busted with $300,000 worth of cocaine — some in packages bearing President Biden’s picture — stashed inside his sports car, authorities said Wednesday.  Reynaldo Almonte, 29, was indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court on a string of drug-related charges after cops found the Biden-brand coke hidden in his burgundy Nissan on Nov. 28. Officers spotted Almonte, of Queens, carrying a “weighed shopping bag” into his car and then noticed him moving objects around in the back of the vehicle, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor said in a statement....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
HollywoodLife

Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud

Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

