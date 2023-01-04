Read full article on original website
No Love! Sam Bankman-Fried’s Girlfriend Caroline Ellison Turns Key Witness in FTX Saga
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Caroline Ellison, former Alameda Research CEO and disgraced crypto guru Sam Bankman-Fried’s girlfriend, has entered a plea deal with the Office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY). Ellison, a key witness in the ongoing FTX investigation, might evade...
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
Two men were indicted for allegedly using the dark web to sell more than 120,000 fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to thousands of customers across the country.
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow breaks down the arrest and charges against founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried and inflation on 'Kudlow.'
Kate McClure was sentenced Friday to three years behind bars for her role in the GoFundMe scheme that scammed donations from thousands of people.
A 27-year-old Greeley man was sentenced to four decades behind bars after he sold fentanyl to undercover officers. Investigators also intercepted three postal packages addressed to Andrew Durdy during the investigation. The packages, delivered from California, contained more fentanyl. In total, about 5,800 fentanyl pills were seized during the Weld County Drug Task Force's investigation. "This was a conservative count," Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia told the judge during the sentencing hearing, per a press release from the DA's Office. "Any one of those pills could have killed someone. Bottom line, he made a profit off destroying other people's lives and we won't tolerate this type of behavior in our community." RELATED Andrew Durdy arrested twice for reportedly having illegal drugs, including fentanylDurdy pleaded guilty to two counts of felony fentanyl distribution in October. Weld District Court Judge Timothy Kerns sentenced Durdy to 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections on Dec. 21.
"Stop now, don't cause more damage," Zhao said in a group chat as he feared the FTX founder's moves would crack crypto, the New York Times reported.
A man who traveled back and forth from Massachusetts to Florida to transport the cocaine could go to prison, prosecutors said.
This’ll get you higher than Air Force One. A New York City man was busted with $300,000 worth of cocaine — some in packages bearing President Biden’s picture — stashed inside his sports car, authorities said Wednesday. Reynaldo Almonte, 29, was indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court on a string of drug-related charges after cops found the Biden-brand coke hidden in his burgundy Nissan on Nov. 28. Officers spotted Almonte, of Queens, carrying a “weighed shopping bag” into his car and then noticed him moving objects around in the back of the vehicle, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor said in a statement....
Alameda Research borrowed billions of dollars of customer funds from FTX exchange. The firm's liabilities were then masked under a pseudonym account on FTX. Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang have pleaded guilty to numerous counts of fraud. The case of "where did the money go" is beginning to unravel for...
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
The District Attorney’s Office may have dropped the charges against 16 defendants in a massive drug trafficking investigation, but the drug task force overseeing the case is keeping more than $21,000 of seized money and a 2015 Ford F-150 worth an estimated $30,500. The investigation ground to a halt...
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Sam Bankman-Fried is under house arrest at his parents' $4 million home near Stanford University's campus. The property is said to have five bedrooms and a pool, real estate listings show. The disgraced FTX founder takes daily jogs, and his family is spending $10,000 a week on private security. The...
Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
