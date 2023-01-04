Pedestrian crossings in Erie will benefit from Red Light Enforcement funding

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Philadelphia drivers’ loss is apparently Erie’s gain — a new round of Red Light Enforcement Funds will come to the City of Erie.

The funding is created by the fines from red light violations at 36 intersections in Philadelphia equipped with automated red-light enforcement. According to state law, any projects throughout the commonwealth improving safety, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion can be considered for funding.

The City of Erie will receive $395,769 to install 30 accessible pedestrian signal buttons to improve pedestrian safety.

Erie’s project is one of 36 approved projects. In total, $15 million will be distributed. Other projects receiving funding are in Adams, Allegheny, Butler, Dauphin, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Westmoreland and York counties.

Projects were selected by an eight-member committee. In total, $127.79 million have been awarded since 2010.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.