Down a velvety dirt lane in South Carolina’s horse country is Toad Hall, a picture-​perfect 1930s white clapboard house, complete with stables and carriage house. All were in various states of neglect in 2004 when the owners acquired the property, originally designed by distinguished local architect Willis Irvin. There was much to do, but the couple had a secret weapon. Legendary interior designer Mario Buatta had worked with them on their Virginia horse farm, including the decoration of his first (and only) barn, and he was signed on for this as well. This would be one of his last projects before his death in 2018.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO