Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Natrona County Fire District celebrates 30 years of service
CASPER, Wyo. — This week, the Natrona County Fire Protection District is celebrating 30 years of emergency service to the residents of Natrona County and surrounding communities. Prior to 1993, the Natrona County Fire Department provided the services of fire protection and other forms of emergency response to the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous & Traders’ Fair Coming to Casper This Month
The Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous and Traders' Fair is coming to Casper January 27, 28, and 29 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. The event is FREE and open to the public. Visitors can expect to learn about the history of the 1800's, catch up with old and new...
oilcity.news
Natrona County commissioners on the hunt for new county attorney
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County finds itself in search for new legal counsel as current county attorney Eric Nelson will soon be leaving the position he’s held for several years to work for the City of Casper. So far, however, the search has proven to be challenging, said Natrona County HR Director Danielle Krucheck.
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS Department urges residents to keep fire hydrants clear
CASPER, Wyo. — As efforts to keep streets plowed and clear continue in the wake of this week’s snowfall, fire hydrants throughout Casper and the rest of Natrona County are invariably being covered in snow. Because of this, the Casper Fire-EMS Department is asking locals to do their part in helping to ensure hydrants stay clear.
Casper K&L Storage Holding Unit Auctions this Weekend
This weekend will be the first of the year's quarterly storage auctions for K&L storage. They will hold four auctions starting January 7th through the 9th for as many as 11 units. The auction will start at 9 a.m. at the following Casper locations:. 2420 Allendale Blvd. 3347 MJB Rd.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Sannes; DiBartolomeo Jr.; Brehmer; Duncan
Michael Jeffery Sannes, at age 60, lost his long battle with COPD on December 24th at home in Casper, WY. Michael was born January 8th, 1962 to Frank and Mary Jo Sannes in Sheridan Wyoming. No public services are planned at this time. A small family and friend gathering will be determined later.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - WYSTEPUP
Gov. Mark Gordon and state officials get sworn in Monday.-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Monday was a big day at the Capitol. The state’s top 5 elected officials were sworn into office at the Rotunda. Wyoming officials rang in the new year with a bang. Even during the holiday season, the state keeps working, and today was no exception. On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon rang in his second inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.
oilcity.news
Casper’s recycled Christmas trees shore up riverbanks, rendered into mulch
CASPER, Wyo. — Residents have until Jan. 21 to drop off their Christmas trees so that the City of Casper can turn them into mulch or fodder for shoring up riverbanks. Curbside pickup arrangements can be made by calling the Solid Waste Division at 307-235-8246. These appointments must be made by Jan. 14.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Accused Of Gunning Down Two Friends On Casper Highway Pleads Not Guilty
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of intentionally murdering his two traveling companions on the side of a Casper highway and pointing a gun at a potential witness, Luke Thomas Young pleaded not guilty Friday morning to all charges against him. Young, 26, told Natrona County...
wrrnetwork.com
Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming
Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Clark; Williams; Ellis
Rodney D. Clark II: January 21, 1964 – December 27, 2022. Rodney Don Clark II, 58, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, while visiting his daughter and family in Ogden, Utah, for Christmas. He was born Jan. 21, 1964, in Farmington, New Mexico, to R. D. Clark, Sr. and...
oilcity.news
Casper family welcomes first baby of 2023 at Wyoming Medical Center
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper welcomed the city’s first newborn of 2023 on Sunday. According to a social media post by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Zuri Jayde was born in Casper at 8:01 p.m., weighing in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces. The full post follows:. When Katy Waltman...
oilcity.news
Natrona County weekly arrest report (12/31/22–1/6/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/5/23–1/6/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Worry, There Are No Escaped Rhinos Running Wild Along Interstate 25
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite calls to Wyoming Game and Fish from people responding to a fake story making the rounds about a pair of escaped rhinos loose in Casper, Cowboy State residents can rest easy. There aren’t any rhinoceros running roughshod. At least...
oilcity.news
Casper Theater Company to present ‘On Golden Pond’ in February
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Theater Company will present Ernest Thompson’s “On Golden Pond” the weekends of Feb. 10–12 and Feb. 17–19 at 735 CY Ave. “On Golden Pond” is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer in their golden years. During the 48th visit to Golden Pond, Maine, their summer home, they realize life is too short and they should enjoy all of the good things it has to offer. Norman is about to turn 80, with a failing memory and heart palpitations, though he is still eager for life. Ethel is 10 years younger but serves as the perfect foil for Norman.
oilcity.news
Trace snow possible in Casper as system impacts I-80 corridor; wind will be main issue
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper stands a 20% chance of snowfall tonight as a low-pressure system brings between 1 and 3 inches of snow to southern portions of the state. Casper will be sandwiched between highs to the north and the west in a pocket of low pressure that’s bringing snow to the Interstate 80 corridor as the western high pushes into the region. While that will mean little in the way of snow for central Wyoming, winds will be the main issue.
oilcity.news
Windy weather in store for Casper over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents will be able to enjoy some sunny skies this weekend, though they’ll also need to contend with some strong wind gusts in the process. Today, temperatures in Casper will reach up to roughly 36 degrees, with a low around 31. Winds will make the day feel colder, however, with gusts reaching upwards of 36 mph and moving in from the southwest.
svinews.com
Wyoming sailor’s remains identified
CASPER —Experts have identified the remains of a Sheridan sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. Herman Schmidt, 28, was a Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class aboard the USS Oklahoma, a Nevada-class battleship. Schmidt’s remains were officially identified about two years ago,...
Comments / 2