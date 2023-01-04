Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
Activities scheduled this weekend in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Aberdeen American News)- BroomSnapper Bonspiel: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Holum Expo Building, 400 24th Ave. N.W. Watch the Aberdeen Curling Club and teams from around the Midwest compete starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Play resumes at 8 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. There is no cost to attend.
hubcityradio.com
Aberdeen lobbyist Julie Johnson list priorities for the region during this year’s legislature
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- At the Pre-Legislative Luncheon held Thursday at NSU, Aberdeen & Brown County lobbyist Julie Johnson listed some goals she hoped to achieve for the city of Aberdeen & Brown County. Johnson’s focus is ways to continue to improve Northern State University. Johnson discuss the water issue. Johnson...
hubcityradio.com
High School Sports Scoreboard for Thursday, 1/5/23
W – Kendyl Anderson 17p, 6a; Kyra Marcuson 12p; Kamryn Anderson 10p. R – Ashlyn Clausen 19p; Camryn Rohlfs 14p; Katie Rozell 12p; Ellie Evans 11p. BH – Sterling Brassfield 16p; Tiyanna Schott 11p. Clark/WL. Groton 30-27 G – Sydney Leicht 13p. Herreid/SA 40-34 Faulkton. HS...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
hubcityradio.com
Wolves’ Guard Grabs National Weekly Honor
AUGUSTA, GA (NorthernSun.org) – Sam Masten of Northern State University was named the Division II Men’s Basketball Player of the Week by the D2CIDA. The senior guard from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, averaged a triple-double in a pair of games last week with 13.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game.
hubcityradio.com
NSU Student-Athletes Continue to Excel in the Classroom
ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – Northern State University student-athletes closed out the fall 2022 semester with a 3.34 term GPA. The over 400 student-athletes recorded a GPA above a 3.0 for the 29th consecutive semester in the department. Addition, the Wolves recorded a cumulative grade point averaging of 3.37 and six teams recorded a mark above a 3.5.
