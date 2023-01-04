Read full article on original website
Fajita Bandit: Texas Woman Wanted For Stealing $1K In Meat
Prices are up at every grocery store, and it's easy to feel the sting, especially when purchasing meat. There are a lot of great ways to stretch your budget, like adding veggies to your dish or finding sales, but I don't recommend shoplifting it. A woman from Larado, Texas thought...
The Dr Pepper Shake Is Back At Whataburger
A trip to Whataburger may be in store for those who are fans of Dr Pepper and shakes. The fan favorite, Dr Pepper shake is back in stores across Texas, but sadly, only for a limited time. Whataburger made the announcement on Tuesday, delighting people all across the Lone Star...
Onlooker Who Witnessed ‘Awkward’ NYE Proposal Thought Woman Was ‘Going to Say No’: VIDEO
One woman's New Year's Eve outing turned awkward after a man proposed to his girlfriend — who did not look happy about it — in front of a party crowd. The woman shared the cringe-inducing moment on TikTok, where it went viral. It seems the marriage-minded man brought...
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
These Texas Kids Went Missing In December
For children, December was supposed to be a time surrounded by family and friends while making memories that will last forever. But we also know that not every child gets to have a great holiday season. Instead, too many go missing from home. Missing from their family, and missing from...
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
Hey Texans: Southwest Airlines Offering Free Flights After Cancelling More Than 13,000
If you were one of those people like I was to get your flight canceled through Southwest Airlines you know they have a lot of work to do to make things up to us. More than 13,000 flights were canceled during the holidays leaving a lot of people stranded with nowhere to go. Some people missed their luggage, families, weddings or vacations.
Texas Tech University Bans the app TikTok on All School Devices
Back in December Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a state wide ban on the popular app TikTok. Governor Abbott's ban states that all government issued devices that were capable of Internet connection were to delete/deactivate any TikTok account associated with those devices. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on TikTok has...
