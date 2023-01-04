ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Shelton girls basketball squeaks past GICC

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Shelton faced off against Grand Island Central Catholic. In a back and forth fight, Shelton comes out top dog winning, 36-34. See embedded video for...
KEARNEY, NE
Aurora boys basketball blows by Schuyler

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora boys basketball hosted Schuyler Friday night. The Huskies howled and showed their might in a 67-29 win over the Warriors. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
AURORA, NE
Matcats fall to Lincoln East in annual KHS Concert Hall dual

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney High boys wrestling hosted Lincoln East Thursday in its annual dual match held in the KHS Concert Hall. Despite competing in the special venue, the Matcats were unable to claim a team win -- falling 50-18 to the Spartans. However, several Kearney grapplers did claim individual victories.
KEARNEY, NE
St. Mary’s girls basketball soars to victory over Amherst

KEANREY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. St. Mary’s went up against Amherst. In the end, the Cardinals claim victory in a 52-37 win over the Broncos. See embedded video for...
KEARNEY, NE
Northwest Hall of Fame names three for winter induction

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - This weekend, the Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame will honor the remaining inductees of its third class announced during the 2022-23 school year. The Northwest Hall of Fame committee was formed in the summer of 2020 with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

