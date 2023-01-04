Cowboys cut former Steelers wide receiver

DALLAS, Texas (WKBN) – The Dallas Cowboys have officially waived former Steelers’ wide receiver James Washington.

Washington signed a one-year, $1.035 millon deal with Dallas last March.

However, he appeared in just two games with the Cowboys this season thanks to a myriad of injuries. He failed to record a reception in less than a full season with Dallas.

Newly-signed veteran T.Y. Hilton has replaced him on the depth chart after recently signing with Dallas.

Washington was originally a second-round draft by Pittsburgh in 2018, following a standout career at Oklahoma State.

In 2017, he won the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented to the country’s top receiver, regardless of position.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.