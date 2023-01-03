Read full article on original website
Related
northernarchitecture.us
Simple, Bright and Fun Illustrations by Heng Swee Lim
Heng Swee Lim from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia draws humorous doodles pairing ordinary objects with funny phrases. Lim’s art is full of jokes and optimism. Scroll through some of them, good mood and few laughs are guaranteed!. “I would describe my work as simple and fun, but with a strong...
northernarchitecture.us
Realistically Stunning Ballpoint Pen Portrait by Samuel Silva
Take a brief moment to look thoroughly at this image, no, it’s not a photograph. Once you come to realize that this is a painting, you might also like to know that it was drawn using a bic ballpoint pen only, and involved high sketching and detailing skills. This amazing portrait was drawn by 29-year-old Portugal-based attorney Samuel Silva -he practices art as just a “hobby”- based on a photograph by Russian photographer Kristina Tararina. Silva’s medium of choice is standard Bic ballpoint pens on paper and this particular portrait uses eight different colors, taking just around 30 hours to complete. You can see more of Silva’s drawings here.
northernarchitecture.us
Magic Realism Through The Paintings of Rob Gonsalves
When you glimpse at any of the paintings by Rob Gonsalves, the second of scrolling turns into a deep look instead. His work produces not only pleasant art, yet carries great meaning behind it, where each small detail matters. Originally from Toronto, Canada, Gonsalves was influenced by paintings of Magritte and Escher and started his creations as a hobby aside from his architecture career. After an enthusiastic response in the 1990 at the Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition the artist totally devoted himself to his art. In his work Rob Gonsalves is trying to capture human’s desire to believe in the impossible and magical, and he is totally capable of it.
northernarchitecture.us
Expressive Animal Portraits by Wolf Ademeit
German photographer Wolf Ademeit has a great passion for taking portraits of zoo animals during more than 30 years. “Only a few photographers use the photography of animals in zoos as an art form. I think this is a missed opportunity… With my pictures I would like to move the photography of these animals in the focus of the art photography and show photos which are not purely documentary “documentary” – says Ademeit.
Comments / 0