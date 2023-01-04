Read full article on original website
Josh Allen ended his press conference with a classy message for Tee Higgins after Damar Hamlin's injury
The Buffalo Bills and the entire sports world received encouraging news on Thursday that Damar Hamlin has made “substantial” progress and is awake after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins who...
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
Jim Harbaugh could face multigame suspension following NCAA investigation, per report
Jim Harbaugh has had a busy week since the Fiesta Bowl with reports and rumors linking the Michigan head coach to a potential return to the NFL. The Wolverines are also dealing with an NCAA investigation according to reports on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach reported on that...
Bengals' Tee Higgins speaks out for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'It's hard to forget about'
For the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the other player involved in the collision, spoke to the media Thursday. Higgins told reporters he texted with Hamlin's mother Thursday morning and that she updated him on Hamlin's status, according to Cincinnati...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, telling teammates "Love you boys," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chicago Bears rumored trade destination for former struggling All-Pro WR
The Chicago Bears need more help at WR than any other team in the NFL. Darnell Mooney was injured and out for the season, Chase Claypool hasn’t lived up to expectations and the rest of the roster is just garbage. So the Chicago Bears are rumored to be a...
Report reveals why Patriots suspended players
The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game
The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change
The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy with the NFL playoff rule change that was approved by the league owners on Friday. And there are good reasons why they are unhappy with the change. Let’s start with this basic principle: the NFL already had a rule in place for how to handle games that are canceled.... The post Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote
Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
Sean McVay Believes Baker Mayfield’s Time With Rams Should Raise His Stock Entering Free Agency
When quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Carolina Panthers, the stock of the former top overall draft pick was at an all-time low. But pairing up with head coach Sean McVay and the Rams has led to Mayfield having a solid stretch in Los Angeles.
Giants Hall of Famer explains why he won't let grandson play football
While the dangers that come with playing football are becoming more and more well-known, former New York Giants linebacker Harry Carson decided not to allow his grandson to play the game long ago. A guest on "CNN This Morning" this week, Carson explained his decision, pointing to the possible long-term...
Cincinnati Bengals head coach blasts NFL’s proposed changes to playoffs
Following the scary incident during Monday’s Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game, there could be some notable changes to the
Yankees add former Cardinals 1st round pick to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees have been adding minor-league talent at an incredible pace the past few days, trying to inject competition with spring training around the bend. Most of their acquisitions have been to fill outfield spots or at least try to create a position battle in left field, but their latest signing, Delvin Perez, the St. Louis Cardinals’ former first-round pick back in 2016 and once considered a top 20 prospect, is primarily a shortstop.
Roger Goodell pens message to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin's injury
Five days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a message on Saturday for the game's fans. "Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire...
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup
When the host Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., whatever happens between the
Look: Buffalo Bills Have 6-Word Message For Damar Hamlin Today
The Buffalo Bills on Thursday shared an update on the status of safety Damar Hamlin. The tweet noted that while Hamlin is still critically ill, he "appears to be neurologically intact," and is making steady progress. While giving an honest assessment that Hamlin has a long way to go in his ...
