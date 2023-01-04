ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Gabrielle Union Says She Felt 'Entitled' to Cheating in First Marriage

By Nicole Wert
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBkao_0k3Us6B200
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union is opening up about infidelity and how her first marriage fell apart.

The actress, 50, recently sat down on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast where she spoke about how her first marriage with former professional football player Chris Howard was destined to fail from the beginning.

The Inspection star described her marriage as "dysfunctional since day one," and said she "definitely was not getting wife of the year awards."

“In my first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” Union told the comedian. “A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one.’ And I just felt entitled to it as well.”

She continued: “I was paying all the bills. I was working my a** off and I felt like that’s what comes, the spoils of riches," adding, “It was such a stupid relationship that should have never got out of the dating phase."

Union also recalled a friend gifted the actress and her ex-husband a therapy session where the therapist recommended the two separate because they had "nothing in common." She also added that the therapist said, "The one thing you guys have in common is other people so why don't you just be with other people?"

During the conversation, Shepard also opened up about his past relationship where he noted that he was in an open relationship for nine years and he regrets some of his actions during that time to which Union responded, "I wish I had more guilt for some of that."

Union and Howard tied the knot in 2001 and ultimately split five years later in 2006. The Bring It On star is now happily married to former NBA player Dwyane Wade since 2014. The couple also shares 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia James.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
The Independent

Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Black Enterprise

T.I. and Tiny Harris Take Toy Company To Court For Making Toys in OMG Girlz Likeness

The courtrooms are full of hip-hop’s elite these days. Next up is T.I. and Tiny. The couple is preparing to go to trial in the intellectual property suit versus toymaker MGA Entertainment on behalf of the former girl rap group OMG Girlz. The lawsuit claims the toy company ripped off the likeness of the girl group for their L.O.L Surprise dolls after accusations made by T.I.’s stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins, in April 2022.
Parade

Kelly Ripa Calls Out Ryan Seacrest For Making 'Not True' Claim About Andy Cohen

Kelly Ripa is setting the record straight about the alleged tension between Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen. After Cohen, 54, notably dissed Seacrest live on air during last year's New Year's Eve broadcast, the American Idol host, 48, joked about potential remaining tension between the two, claiming that Cohen snubbed him during the recent NYE celebration over the weekend.
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Parade

Faith Hill Enters the New Year With 'Very Rare' Video of Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw know just how to kick off 2023. The longtime couple are welcoming the new year in good spirits—and with a little bit of dancing. In a new Instagram video posted by Hill, 55, the country songstress gives her followers a peek into the side of her husband that is rarely seen by the public.
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Link Up At Leonardo DiCaprio’s Party

The 26-year-old blew up on social media for her revealing outfits at the FIFA World Cup. Drake has been doing this for a long time. Because of this, it never comes as a surprise when he links up with practically every famous face in the industry. Over the years, the rapper has befriended socialites, models, fellow artists, athletes, and various other creatives. Most recently, his ever-expanding social circle grew by one more as he posted up with a world-famous beauty named Ivana Knoll.
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'

It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
Parade

Ricki Lake Shares Raw Footage of Shaving Her Head in Hair Transformation Video

Ricki Lake got real about her personal lifelong struggle with hair loss, revealing the raw video footage of when she shaved all her hair off in 2019. Sharing the video on Instagram, Lake wrote a bit about her story in the caption, saying, "3 years ago today, on the afternoon of New Year’s eve day 2019, I took a brave ass leap of faith and chose to make the drastic decision to shave my head after years and years of struggling in secret w/ my androgenic hair loss."
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Media Let Dana White Off Easy After He Slapped Wife

“If that had been a brotha, it’d be NONSTOP coverage,” says the comedian as he names Chris Brown, Bobby Brown, and Antonio Brown. The UFC president apologized, but D.L. Hughley doesn’t think that’s enough for Dana White. We previously reported on White’s controversy after he was filmed in a nightclub with his wife. The two were in the throw of an argument when she slapped White, and he, in turn, hit her back. After going viral, White and his wife emerged with an apology, but Hughley believes the media would have treated the situation differently had this been a Black man.
POPSUGAR

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Opens Up About Becoming a Mom Through Surrogacy

Singer and TV host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is mother to a beautiful 3.5-month-old boy, and she's savoring every minute of it (including running out of camera storage on her phone). Many new parents love to gush over their newborn, but for Bailon-Houghton, her joy stems from years of equal parts heartache and hope. "It took me six years to have my son," she shared in a Jan. 3 episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Footwear News

Taraji P. Henson Blooms in Floral Dress & Gladiator Sandals on Bali Vacation

Taraji P. Henson is continuing to enjoy her vacation in Bali, Indonesia. After meditating in a paradisiac scenery, the actress shared another moment of her trip on Instagram. This time, Henson watched a traditional performance of “Ramayana,” inspired by an ancient story popular in South and Southeast Asia. For the occasion, Henson was wrapped up in a boxy gray dress with a whimsical print made up of florals and geometric shapes in a contrasting hue. The garment featured wide sleeves and a squared-off neckline. As for her hair, the “Empire” star wore her braided hair up in a towering updo sat on...
Parade

Parade

74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy