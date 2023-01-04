Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Many of you have reached out to my office about the proposed Pierce County Village currently sited in Spanaway. There have been a lot of questions, many of which I had myself. I share a link to a resolution below that I think may help assure those in the community, that while we see this as a tool, we also want to make sure it is the right fit for our county and can serve the people it is intended to support.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO