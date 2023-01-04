ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

The Suburban Times

Meditate with a Master

City of Lakewood social media post. Love Lakewood Meditation series save the date: Saturday, Jan. 21 we’ll host Meditate with a Master with Patricia Templeman who will lead a meditation in the practice of her former teacher Sri Shivabalayogi. Register for this free event: tinyurl.com/LakewoodMedita…
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

TCC Scholarship Application Now Open: Workshops Start Monday

Tacoma Community College announcement. Students who plan to attend Tacoma Community College during the 2023-24 academic year, including current high school seniors, are invited to complete an application for TCC Foundation scholarships. Students only need to complete one application, but the application process puts students into consideration for all TCC Foundation scholarships for which they qualify. Apply at tacomacc.edu/scholarships through March 31, 2023.
TACOMA, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Welcome to the big show, Dori | Shiers

You probably know that I worked at KIRO Radio for 17 years with Dori, among others. His conservative-leaning opinions were certainly controversial in deeply blue Seattle. But, his ratings were off the chart. He was literally the most listened to talk show host in the state. No one was even close.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Jan. 9

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Medicare 101

City of Puyallup announcement. Join us on January 28 at 10 am for Medicare 101. Learn about all the parts of Medicare, programs that may help you save money, and how to avoid becoming a Medicare fraud victim. Presented by MultiCare. The Puyallup Public Library is located at 324 S....
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Tet Xuan – Vietnamese Lunar New Year

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Celebrate with us on January 15 (1-4 pm) at the Eastside Community Center. The whole community is invited to take part in this special celebration, hosted by our partners at Chùa Phước Huệ Buddhist Temple, the Vietnamese American Community Association, and Golden Bamboo.
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023

Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County Village Update

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Many of you have reached out to my office about the proposed Pierce County Village currently sited in Spanaway. There have been a lot of questions, many of which I had myself. I share a link to a resolution below that I think may help assure those in the community, that while we see this as a tool, we also want to make sure it is the right fit for our county and can serve the people it is intended to support.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Manager January 6 Info Bulletin

Read the Lakewood City Manager's (John Caulfield) January 6 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Holiday lights at end of life?


seattlerefined.com

Ballard's wizard bar The Splintered Wand is permanently closed

The Splintered Wand has brewed its final potion. Ballard's wizard bar, which was highly anticipated for years before finally opening in late 2021, is now permanently closed, according to a statement on its website. "It is with great sadness that the Splintered Wand will be closing its doors effective immediately....
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Tacoma’s GRIT income program showing early signs of success

Just a year into Tacoma’s Growing Resilience In Tacoma (GRIT) program, the city has received glowing praise for the pilot program’s success and is now looking into ways to expand it statewide over the next few years. Over 100 lower-income households in Tacoma received $500 a month for...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup Activity Center remains closed

City of Puyallup social media post. The Puyallup Activity Center will continue to remain closed through at least January 13, 2023. The Center is offering select programs at the Pioneer Park Pavilion until the damage to the building can be repaired. Go to our website for more information cityofpuyallup.org/387/Senior-Ser…
PUYALLUP, WA
KING-5

Try this tasty coq au vin

SEATTLE — It's cold outside, but luckily chef Danielle Kartes has the perfect cold weather recipe to share with us!. She joined the show to demonstrate how to make a classic French assiette. Coq au Vin. Serves 4 | Prep time 20 minutes | Cook time 60-90 minutes. INGREDIENTS:
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Street restoration and final touches continue in business districts

Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area, including crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contract is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to complete or correct any issues along the project area.
seattlemedium.com

Advocated Believe Education System Should Factor Cultural Differences Between African And African American Students

Based on the idea that students who are raised in different cultural settings may approach education and learn in different ways, many educators and educational advocates want to breakdown the broad category associated with Black/African American students in order to provide a much clearer picture of the achievement gaps that exist in public education.

