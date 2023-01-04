Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
The Suburban Times
Meditate with a Master
City of Lakewood social media post. Love Lakewood Meditation series save the date: Saturday, Jan. 21 we’ll host Meditate with a Master with Patricia Templeman who will lead a meditation in the practice of her former teacher Sri Shivabalayogi. Register for this free event: tinyurl.com/LakewoodMedita…
The Suburban Times
TCC Scholarship Application Now Open: Workshops Start Monday
Tacoma Community College announcement. Students who plan to attend Tacoma Community College during the 2023-24 academic year, including current high school seniors, are invited to complete an application for TCC Foundation scholarships. Students only need to complete one application, but the application process puts students into consideration for all TCC Foundation scholarships for which they qualify. Apply at tacomacc.edu/scholarships through March 31, 2023.
bellevuereporter.com
Welcome to the big show, Dori | Shiers
You probably know that I worked at KIRO Radio for 17 years with Dori, among others. His conservative-leaning opinions were certainly controversial in deeply blue Seattle. But, his ratings were off the chart. He was literally the most listened to talk show host in the state. No one was even close.
The Suburban Times
Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Jan. 9
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the...
The Suburban Times
Medicare 101
City of Puyallup announcement. Join us on January 28 at 10 am for Medicare 101. Learn about all the parts of Medicare, programs that may help you save money, and how to avoid becoming a Medicare fraud victim. Presented by MultiCare. The Puyallup Public Library is located at 324 S....
The Suburban Times
Tet Xuan – Vietnamese Lunar New Year
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Celebrate with us on January 15 (1-4 pm) at the Eastside Community Center. The whole community is invited to take part in this special celebration, hosted by our partners at Chùa Phước Huệ Buddhist Temple, the Vietnamese American Community Association, and Golden Bamboo.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023
Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Village Update
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Many of you have reached out to my office about the proposed Pierce County Village currently sited in Spanaway. There have been a lot of questions, many of which I had myself. I share a link to a resolution below that I think may help assure those in the community, that while we see this as a tool, we also want to make sure it is the right fit for our county and can serve the people it is intended to support.
KUOW
Dan Price branded himself as a benevolent CEO. Some former employees challenge that portrayal
This story includes mentions of sexual assault. In 2015, Seattle CEO Dan Price announced that he’d be raising the base minimum salary for all of his employees at his Ballard-based company, Gravity Payments, to $70,000 annually. That decision made him something of a celebrity CEO. He was featured on...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager January 6 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager's (John Caulfield) January 6 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here.
The Suburban Times
Holiday lights at end of life?

This Is Washington's Best Pancake House
LoveFood pinpointed the most amazing pancake houses in every state.
seattlerefined.com
Ballard's wizard bar The Splintered Wand is permanently closed
The Splintered Wand has brewed its final potion. Ballard's wizard bar, which was highly anticipated for years before finally opening in late 2021, is now permanently closed, according to a statement on its website. "It is with great sadness that the Splintered Wand will be closing its doors effective immediately....
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma’s GRIT income program showing early signs of success
Just a year into Tacoma’s Growing Resilience In Tacoma (GRIT) program, the city has received glowing praise for the pilot program’s success and is now looking into ways to expand it statewide over the next few years. Over 100 lower-income households in Tacoma received $500 a month for...
This Is Washington's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
Washington City Ranked Among The Best College Towns In America
WalletHub has the scoop on the best college towns and cities in the country.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Activity Center remains closed
City of Puyallup social media post. The Puyallup Activity Center will continue to remain closed through at least January 13, 2023. The Center is offering select programs at the Pioneer Park Pavilion until the damage to the building can be repaired. Go to our website for more information cityofpuyallup.org/387/Senior-Ser…
KING-5
Try this tasty coq au vin
SEATTLE — It's cold outside, but luckily chef Danielle Kartes has the perfect cold weather recipe to share with us!. She joined the show to demonstrate how to make a classic French assiette. Coq au Vin. Serves 4 | Prep time 20 minutes | Cook time 60-90 minutes. INGREDIENTS:
The Suburban Times
Street restoration and final touches continue in business districts
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area, including crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contract is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to complete or correct any issues along the project area.
seattlemedium.com
Advocated Believe Education System Should Factor Cultural Differences Between African And African American Students
Based on the idea that students who are raised in different cultural settings may approach education and learn in different ways, many educators and educational advocates want to breakdown the broad category associated with Black/African American students in order to provide a much clearer picture of the achievement gaps that exist in public education.
