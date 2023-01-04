Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kduz.com
Gordon Panning
Gordon Panning, age 90, of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 12:30 P.M. until the time of the service. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia.
kduz.com
Clarence H. Rolf
Clarence H. Rolf, age 96, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Monday, January 9, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with interment at Mau Memorial Cemetery in Norwood Young America. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia.
kduz.com
Eunice Wosmek
Eunice Wosmek, age 98, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake with interment at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Silver Lake. Visitation will be at the Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:30 P.M. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Arrangements are with the Maresh Funeral Home of Silver Lake.
kduz.com
kduz.com
kduz.com
Two Significant Sentencings in Renville Co to Start 2023
On Thursday, Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom announced two significant sentencings to start off the 2023 judicial year: Samuel Torres and Luciano Martin. Samuel Torres was sentenced Thursday to 39 months with the Department of Corrections after being convicted of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a crime that took place back in April of 2021.
kduz.com
Illegal dumping continues at Mcleod County Recycling sites, changes coming
Illegal dumping problems are persisting at drop off recycling sites in McLeod County. County staff checked the bins on Friday afternoon and found items that are prohibited from being dumped in the bins. Marc Telecky with McLeod County Environmental Services says this kind of dumping has been going on for some time now. Telecky says he will be working with the McLeod County Board of Commissioners soon to ask for changes to the rural collection bins program. He hopes these rule changes will stem the tide of illegal dumping in these recycling bins. A complete list of what is acceptable to dump in these bins is available at the McLeod County Website.
Comments / 0