ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election

By Caitlin Sievers
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLzCw_0k3UqZW200

Kari Lake on Dec. 20, 2022, at a Turning Point USA event. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday.

Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new election to be conducted — but only for her race in Maricopa County, according to court documents filed late last week.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled against Lake Dec. 24 in her initial election challenge.

Lake filed an appeal and a petition for special action in Arizona’s Division I Court of Appeals, asking for the judge’s decision in her initial election challenge to be reversed, for a new election to be conducted and for the cases to be kicked up to the state Supreme Court.

Outspoken Lake critic Tom Ryan, a Chandler attorney who has represented candidates in election cases, believes the Supreme Court will take up the case and then quickly dismiss it.

“The relief they’re asking for is not anything the court can grant,” he said.

Ryan added that Lake’s appeals raise many questions, such as who would pay for a new election. He also wondered why, if there were really widespread issues that changed the outcome of races, is Lake only calling for a new vote in the governor’s race, and only in Maricopa County?

“Arizona voters are entitled to know the results of their elections in a timely fashion,” Ryan said. “For them to keep this performative political litigation going and going and going is a disservice to the integrity of the election process.”

Thompson, the Maricopa County judge, threw out eight of 10 claims in Lake’s initial election challenge and denied the rest for lack of proof after a two-day trial.

Lake is a Trump-endorsed election denier who has accused Hobbs, the former secretary of state, as well as Maricopa County and its elections workers of intentionally disenfranchising Republican voters. She regularly rails against them on social media and on conservative talk shows and podcasts, and even went so far as accusing Thompson of allowing a left-wing attorney to ghost-write his decision in her elections case in a tweet that was later deleted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v59cf_0k3UqZW200

A tweet from 2022 GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake that was later deleted. Screenshot via Twitter

During the election challenge trial , Lake attempted to prove that someone who worked for the county deliberately stole the election from her through ballot printer malfunctions on Election Day and a failure to maintain proper chain-of-custody documentation of early ballots.

But in his decision , Thompson said that Lake’s lawyers fell far short of providing evidence backing up those claims.

Bryan Blehm, one of the lawyers representing Lake, wrote in the petition to the appeals court that Thompson held Lake to a higher standard of proof than was required by law when he ordered that she must prove the defendants “intentionally acted to, and did in fact, change the outcome of the 2022 general election.”

Blehm argued that the proper standard of proof was to show “a preponderance of the evidence that misconduct or illegal votes render the outcome of the election at least ‘uncertain.’” Lake easily met that standard during the trial, Blehm claimed.

He also called on the court to take special action in the case and move it immediately to the Supreme Court, because the normal appeals process would take too much time.

“The rival candidates — and all Arizonans — deserve election finality as quickly as possible,” Blehm wrote. “This matter is ill-suited to a regular appeal.”

Blehm made a similar argument in his petition to the Supreme Court , asking it to take up the case.

“The evidence adduced at trial showed that Arizona’s election process is broken,” Blehm wrote to the Supreme Court. “This Court is the only body which has the power to restore trust in Arizona’s elections.”

Lake’s filing in the appeals court focused on many of the same points as her initial election contest, but it also cast a spotlight on what Blehm called conflicting testimony from Maricopa County Co-elections Director Scott Jarrett, as well as Thompson’s decision to shoot down several of Lake’s complaints before the case went to trial.

On the first day of the trial, Jarrett initially testified that all ballots designed for the 2022 midterm election were 20 inches, saying he had no knowledge of any 19-inch ballots being used.

Later the same day, Clay Parikh, a cybersecurity expert for Lake, testified that, during an inspection of ballots prior to the trial, he found 19-inch ballots that were voted at six Maricopa County voting centers. These ballots could not be read by the county’s tabulators, and he claimed that the only way this could have happened was if someone changed the printer settings or ballot configurations deliberately.

Issues with ballot printers caused problems at the polls on Election Day, contributing to long lines and causing voter frustration when tabulators couldn’t read their ballots. However, the county said that all valid ballots that couldn’t be read by the tabulators were counted later.

During his testimony on the second day of the trial, Jarrett said that he was aware of ballots at three voting centers being printed smaller than designed after techs who came in to fix issues changed the printer setting to “shrink to fit.” He said it impacted around 1,300 ballots and that the same thing had happened in several past elections.

Lake’s team claimed that conflicting testimony from Jarrett amounted to perjury. When asked why he didn’t disclose the “shrink to fit” issue when questioned about the 19-inch ballots the previous day, Jarrett said he didn’t know the exact size of the ballots that were shrunk and was not aware that they were 19 inches.

In the petition to the appeals court, Blehm also challenged Thompson’s dismissal of claims alleging that illegal votes happened in Maricopa County because its tabulators are not certified, a theory that has been widely debunked ; allegations that thousands of illegal votes were counted because signatures on ballot envelopes didn’t match the signatures on file for the voter; and that illegal ballots were added into the mix because Maricopa County didn’t follow proper chain of custody procedures when organizing and counting those ballots.

Thompson ruled that Lake’s lawyers either didn’t prove these claims at trial or that an expedited election challenge wasn’t the appropriate place to litigate them.

“Maricopa’s 2022 general election was worse than mere chaos because the failings were not only intentional but also targeted,” Blehm wrote in the appeal. “Maricopa weakened ballot- integrity measures for mail-in votes, which benefits Democrats, and created a chaotic Election-Day scenario by administering a chaos on Election Day, which harms Republicans.”

In the petition Blehm opined that holding a new election for governor would not disenfranchise voters, but he did not explain the logistics of how a new election would work.

“If a court granted Plaintiff her requested relief of a new and fair election, the striking of the election chaos to date would not disenfranchise any voter,” Blehm wrote. “Moreover, under the Arizona Constitution, the incumbent Governor’s term would continue until his successor was duly elected.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 4

Related
Arizona Mirror

Abraham Hamadeh lawsuit will go to trial, request to inspect ballots approved

Abraham Hamadeh got the green light from a Mohave County Superior Court judge to go to trial over an election he says was compromised by misconduct.  Earlier this month, Republican Hamadeh filed a lawsuit alleging that his 511-vote loss to Democrat Kris Mayes in the race for Arizona attorney general was the result of election […] The post Abraham Hamadeh lawsuit will go to trial, request to inspect ballots approved appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed

Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Judge will not sanction Kari Lake for election suit

Kari Lake and her lawyers will not face sanctions for bringing a suit that challenged her loss in the race for Arizona governor, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday.  Judge Peter Thompson on Christmas Eve ruled in favor of defendants, Gov-elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County, writing that Lake’s lawyers failed to meet […] The post Judge will not sanction Kari Lake for election suit  appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Florida Supreme Court rules Gov. Ron DeSantis can impanel grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine makers

The Florida Supreme Court signed off Thursday on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to impanel a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for potential wrongdoing. In DeSantis’ petition to ​establish​ the grand jury, he argued that a Florida Department of Health analysis “found an increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”​ Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the two manufacturers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.  “A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of...
FLORIDA STATE
Essence

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson To Publish "Lovely One" Memoir

"Mine has been an unlikely journey,” Jackson said in a statement about her forthcoming book, which does not yet have a release date. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will share her life story in a new memoir titled “Lovely One.”. Jackson, who made history last year as...
Arizona Mirror

Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence

Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts.  “It is poorly written, frankly,” Jim Barton, a Democratic election attorney and partner at Barton Mendez Soto in Tempe, told the […] The post Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs, Maricopa County will ask a judge to dismiss Kari Lake’s bid to overturn her election loss

The defendants in Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn her loss in the midterm election plan to ask for the case to be dismissed, they told a Maricopa County Superior Court judge Tuesday morning.  Those defendants include Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, as well as the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Maricopa […] The post Hobbs, Maricopa County will ask a judge to dismiss Kari Lake’s bid to overturn her election loss appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Too big of a job: Why Maricopa County’s ballot printers failed on Election Day

As Maricopa County investigates what exactly caused machines to reject thousands of voters’ ballots on Election Day, a Votebeat analysis of technical evidence found that local officials may have pushed the county’s ballot printers past their limits. The thickness of the ballot paper the county used, the need to print on both sides, and the […] The post Too big of a job: Why Maricopa County’s ballot printers failed on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Judge dismisses Borrelli election suit for failure to serve defendants

An election lawsuit brought by Lake Havasu Republican Sonny Borrelli that challenged the election of Katie Hobbs as Arizona governor was dismissed late Friday afternoon.  But the Mohave County judge hearing the case is allowing the portion of the suit pertaining to ballot signature verification in Maricopa County to continue as a civil case, with […] The post Judge dismisses Borrelli election suit for failure to serve defendants appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected

Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s lawsuit requesting that the election he lost be overturned has no leg to stand on and should be rejected by the court, said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “(This) election contest is little more than a claim in search of a factual basis,” Hobbs’ attorney, Andy Gaona, wrote in a motion asking […] The post Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories

In a filing riddled with errors and new evidence-free claims of forgery and election malfeasance, the attorney for failed GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem says there are no grounds for a judge to dismiss the challenge to the election results without conducting a hearing on the claims.  Finchem is seeking to overturn his […] The post Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona GOP candidates’ lawsuits were a grab bag of flimsy claims

After hearing a hodgepodge of claims from three losing GOP candidates alleging inaccuracies in the midterm election, Arizona judges rejected many of the most far-reaching and unsubstantiated claims, but are allowing other claims to move forward. While judges in Maricopa and Mohave counties this week shot down most of gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s claims and […] The post Arizona GOP candidates’ lawsuits were a grab bag of flimsy claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

No smoking gun in first day of Lake election trial

Kari Lake’s legal team failed to provide a smoking gun on the first day of trial in her election suit to in an effort to prove her claims that a Maricopa County employee tampered with ballot printers or intentionally failed to follow chain-of-custody rules.  Lake, a Trump-endorsed Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race to […] The post No smoking gun in first day of Lake election trial appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Day two of Lake trial marked by competing ‘expert’ testimony

The judge in Kari Lake’s election lawsuit challenging the outcome of the midterm governor’s race had not issued a decision as of early Friday morning, after both sides rested their cases on Thursday.  Lake is a Trump-endorsed Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs by around 17,000 votes.  During the two-day […] The post Day two of Lake trial marked by competing ‘expert’ testimony appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy