Read full article on original website
Related
Watch as mom stuns Nashville saloon when performer hands her a fiddle. ‘I got chills’
“They didn’t expect her to absolutely shred,” her daughter said in the TikTok.
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate Son Merrick Avery's First Christmas with a Sweet Holiday Card
The country singer and his wife Gabi welcomed their newborn in October Scotty McCreery capped off his banner year celebrating his first Christmas as a father. On Saturday, the country star, 29, and his wife Gabi gave a new glimpse of their 9-week-old little boy, Merrick Avery, by sharing a family holiday card on Instagram. In the sweet pic, the new parents have their son — whom they call by his middle name Avery — positioned between them. For the family snap, they wore matching brown outfits, with...
Luke Bryan and Family Have A Ball On Christmas With Hilarious Game
'Merry Christmas from our Nuthouse to yours.'
Scotty McCreery Talks Touring with New Baby: “I’m Going to Be a Road Daddy for a While”
Scotty McCreery recently added a new member to his road crew. However, this roadie will need diaper changes and frequent feedings on the country singer’s upcoming Damn Strait Tour. McCreery and his wife, Gabi, welcomed their first child, Merrick Avery McCreery, in October. In a recent conversation with CMT,...
Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Present From His Wife That Made Him Cry
Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, may be best known for her Prankmas antics this time of year. But she has an incredibly sentimental side, and she proved that one Christmas by giving Luke a gift that brought him to tears. An Instagram video that the Play it Again singer filmed...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband, Brendan, Reveals His Favorite Song of Hers
With 10 albums under her belt, Miranda Lambert has a wealth of music — both hits and album tracks — for fans to choose from. Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently revealed his personal favorite of her tunes. In a recent interview with Vulture, Lambert asks her husband about...
Luke Bryan Is Down a Pickup Truck After His Wife’s Latest Prank, But It’s for a Good Cause [Watch]
In the Bryan household, nobody is safe during the 12 Days of Pranksmas — not even Luke Bryan's pickup truck. Bryan's wife Caroline posted video of Day 4 of Pranksmas on Monday (Dec. 19), and it's a doozy: She teamed up with the E3 Ranch Foundation to steal her country star husband's pickup truck and put it up for auction to benefit a charitable cause.
94kix.com
Shania Twain + Frederic Thiebaud — Country’s Greatest Love Stories
Shania Twain and Frederic Thiebaud's love story is one of redemption -- something beautiful out of pain and heartbreak -- and their marriage is one that will inspire hope in even the darkest of situations. Their love and respect for one another shines and makes us believe a little more in the power of love.
Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'
It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer’s Relationship Timeline: How the College Sweethearts Made Love Last
An everlasting love. Country crooner Luke Bryan has been married to his wife, Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer), for more than 14 years and still seem as in love as ever the day they tied the knot. After first meeting while they attended the same college in Georgia, the pair had an instantaneous connection that […]
Popculture
Country Singer and Drummer Get Married Just Outside of Nashville
Wedding bells were ringing ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed right outside of Nashville on Dec. 17. The couple began dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They got engaged on Christmas Eve last 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."
Carrie Underwood’s Grand Ole Opry Performance Of “Silent Night” Is Perfect For Your Christmas Morning
Carrie Underwood is the queen of country Christmas music. Something about her voice is just perfect on a classic like some of the ones we’ve shared recently, “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”, and her live performance of “Silent Night” from the 2021 Opry Live: USO Holiday Special.
Popculture
Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Other Celebs Recall Their Favorite Christmas Memory
With the holiday season upon us, some of country music's biggest and brightest stars are looking back at some of their favorite Christmas memories. PopCulture.com has a very merry round-up of special memories courtesy of superstars like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban as well as up-and-coming names on the country scene.
Maren Morris Seemingly Subtweeted Miranda Lambert for Performing With Jason Aldean
In 2022, Maren Morris seemed to subtweet Miranda Lambert on Twitter after Lambert performed at Jason Aldean's concert in Nashville, Tennessee.
ABC News
Tim McGraw dances to Olivia Rodrigo in the car in video shared by Faith Hill
Tim McGraw isn't a regular dad, he's a cool dad. The country superstar's wife Faith Hill shared a video to Instagram on Jan. 4 of McGraw busting a move in the backseat of the car while Olivia Rodrigo's song "good 4 u" blasts from the speakers. "This is a rare,...
Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash Announces Wynonna Judd, Kelsea Ballerini, and More Collaborations
Nashville has become a destination city for its New Year’s Eve Bash, and the upcoming one is stacking the line-up. On Thursday (Dec. 29), CBS unveiled an assortment of over 50 performances, with a few all-star team-ups too. The upcoming NYE event will unite a variety of artists such...
Elle King Is Feeling Better After ‘Intense’ Fall That Left Her Unconscious
Elle King is well on the road to recovery after a frightening fall on the stairs last month. The singer first shared news of the accident in a Dec. 8 post, revealing that she slipped on the stairs while preparing a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky, in the middle of the night.
Thomas Rhett and Family Enjoy a Snowy Winter Break Out West [Pictures]
Thomas Rhett and his family sure know how to have some winter fun over the holiday break. The singer and his crew have been on a ski trip to the mountains, and he has shared multiple moments from the snowy vacation on social media. Rhett first hinted that he and...
5 Country Artists Who Became Grand Ole Opry Members in 2022
A new class of Grand Ole Opry members earned their spot in country music history this year. Take a look which acts were inducted in 2023. From her career takeoff in 1999 to her surprise comeback, sparked by Cole Swindell's hit tribute "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," take a look back at these pivotal moments from Jo Dee Messina's country music career.
Chase Rice’s Music Video for ‘I Hate Cowboys’ Proves One Thing [Watch]
Chase Rice hates cowboys like you hate a rival football team. It's game recognizing game. On Friday (Jan. 6), Rice revealed "I Hate Cowboys," one of two songs that make up the title of his I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album (Feb. 10). The new music video is nothing short of a tribute to cowboys — heck, he even worked with Cheyenne Frontier Days to grab the most captivating footage.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0