THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
- Third-graders make important contribution to monarch migration
On a warm late September afternoon in Silver City, a group of schoolchildren caught a butterfly and gently placed a blue tag onto its wing. Months later and 700 miles away, a woman in California spotted the tagged wing through her binoculars on Jan. 2 — shedding new light on how monarchs migrate through New Mexico. Thanks to the sighting, it’s now known for the first time that some of our Silver City monarchs are California-bound.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Guzman still missing, body unidentified
A Silver City man is still officially considered missing and endangered after nearly two months, according to the New Mexico State Police. The State Police issued the advisory for Adrian Guzman on Nov. 7, with information that the 51-year-old was believed to be armed and had made threats to harm himself. A vehicle he had been driving was located at the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, according to the advisory.
Border Patrol agent shot ahead of Biden border visit to El Paso
A Border Patrol agent assigned to its El Paso region was shot Thursday afternoon while attempting to make a traffic stop in New Mexico, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Starlight production of 80-year-old play ‘Menagerie’ feels fresh
Still-relevant themes of family dysfunction will be brought to the stage in Silver City this month as the Starlight Theatre presents the 1944 play that launched Tennessee Williams as one of America’s most revered playwrights. “The Glass Menagerie” will be presented at the theater, at 1915 N. Gold St.,...
Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico
LORDSBURG, New Mexico-- U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a Border Patrol Agent was shot in the chest multiple times while on duty Thursday. The agent, assigned to the Lordsburg, New Mexico was shot by an occupant of a suspected smuggling vehicle on New Mexico Highway 146. The agent was able to return fire as the suspect's car The post Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
