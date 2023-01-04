Read full article on original website
Three charged in connection to a homicide at Mercer Mall
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three people have been arrested concerning a murder that occurred at Mercer Mall. Chief Alan Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department tells Lootpress that on January 5, 2023, Landon Cartwright, 19, of Bluefield, WV, Elijah Terry, 18, of Bramwell, and Raheem Reed, 26, of Bluefield, WV, was arrested by detectives.
lootpress.com
UPDATE: McDowell County murder suspect takes plea agreement
UPDATE: MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A McDowell County murder suspect has accepted a plea deal. According to Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett, Kobe Brown accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Puckett says Brown took the plea deal in exchange for drug and conspiracy charges being...
Man faces multiple charges including malicious wounding in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after being stabbed and punched in her home in Martinsville. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a disturbance on Jan. 4 at 755 Stultz Rd. When Deputies arrived a woman came to the door and they noticed she had […]
WDBJ7.com
Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
lootpress.com
Sister arrested after setting fire to an outbuilding her brother lived in
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is behind bars after she got into an argument with her brother and set fire to a building he was living in. According to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on December 24, 2022, deputies responded to Central Ave over Teanna Collins arguing with her brother. Their mother observed the altercation and confirmed that Teanna aggressively approached her brother. Approximately 20 minutes later, they observed Teanna walk to an outbuilding where her brother lived. They stated as she was returning to the home, the building went up in flames.
WSAZ
Wanted fugitive arrested after chase in Mount Hope
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A wanted fugitive from Virginia was arrested in the Mount Hope area following a chase with deputies, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Dale Gauvin is accused of taking off while deputies attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop just after 1:00...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions. Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators. Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve. “We’re always looking for innovative ways in which...
Upstate Police Officer's home destroyed by fire
The home of an Upstate police officer was destroyed by a fire , earlier this week. Blacksburg Police Officer Allen Baker and his wife lost their home in York County , Wednesday evening.
WSET
The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking to identify individuals
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking to identify the individuals in the attached photos. They're asking for the public's help. If you are able to identify the individuals in the attached photos you are asked to contact Ofc. Arrington at (540)483-9275.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 1. As of 4:06 p.m., the south right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp...
btw21.com
Fire Marshal: Collinsville man dies after catching on fire while burning leaves
COLLINSVILLE, VA – Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett announced Friday that a fire, which claimed the life of a man in Collinsville, has been ruled accidental. The Henry County Department of Public Safety, the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department and Garrett responded to a brush fire call at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville on Dec. 30, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river
CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Timothy “Tim” Lee Corvin
age 64 of Pulaski, died Wednesday, Janaury 4, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages
A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
Man arrested after not paying for his meal in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he didn’t pay for the meal he ate. According to Beckley Police, on December 28, 2022, officers responded to the Omelet Shop about a man who left without paying his bill. Police found the suspect, Craig Clacker, in the parking lot of the Little General. Clacker admitted that he ate a meal at the Omelet Shop and advised that he did not pay because he had no money. He also stated that he thought they would give it to him. When police spoke to management, they confirmed that Clacker ate a meal valued at $22.45 and left without paying his bill.
Interstate 64 Westbound reopened, eastbound remains closed
UPDATE 1/6/23 9:30 P.M.: The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at Hart’s Run to Crow are reopened following a crash. Eastbound lanes remain closed at this time. UPDATE 1/6/23 8:55 P.M.: According to dispatchers the closure is due to a motor vehicle accident. Injuries are unknown at this time. White Sulphur Springs Fire Department, White […]
WDTV
Kierra Jackson’s death: What we know as the one month anniversary approaches
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sunday will mark one month since fourteen year old Kierra Jackson was found deceased in her Princeton home. WVVA has been following the case since Jackson was reported missing on the 3rd of December. Let’s review what we know... On December 2nd, Jackson’s mother’s boyfriend-...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
wfxrtv.com
Chance Harman Classic returns to Floyd County
FLOYD, Va. (WFXR) – The 16th annual Chance Harman Classic made it’s return in the new year this week. High school basketball teams from throughout the region participated in the two-day event. The classic along with the Chance Harman Memorial Fund promotes pediatric cancer awareness.
wfxrtv.com
13 Massie’s Mobile Home Park tenants head to Montgomery Co. court; Suing owners for water cut-off
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — More than a dozen tenants at Massie’s Mobile Home Park and Christiansburg-based Southwest Virginia Legal are headed to Montgomery County General District Court on Friday, Jan. 6, for a scheduled hearing against their trailer park’s current owners. “I’m looking for respect, and for...
