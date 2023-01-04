ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Three charged in connection to a homicide at Mercer Mall

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three people have been arrested concerning a murder that occurred at Mercer Mall. Chief Alan Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department tells Lootpress that on January 5, 2023, Landon Cartwright, 19, of Bluefield, WV, Elijah Terry, 18, of Bramwell, and Raheem Reed, 26, of Bluefield, WV, was arrested by detectives.
BLUEFIELD, WV
lootpress.com

UPDATE: McDowell County murder suspect takes plea agreement

UPDATE: MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A McDowell County murder suspect has accepted a plea deal. According to Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett, Kobe Brown accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Puckett says Brown took the plea deal in exchange for drug and conspiracy charges being...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
ROANOKE, VA
lootpress.com

Sister arrested after setting fire to an outbuilding her brother lived in

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is behind bars after she got into an argument with her brother and set fire to a building he was living in. According to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on December 24, 2022, deputies responded to Central Ave over Teanna Collins arguing with her brother. Their mother observed the altercation and confirmed that Teanna aggressively approached her brother. Approximately 20 minutes later, they observed Teanna walk to an outbuilding where her brother lived. They stated as she was returning to the home, the building went up in flames.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Wanted fugitive arrested after chase in Mount Hope

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A wanted fugitive from Virginia was arrested in the Mount Hope area following a chase with deputies, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Dale Gauvin is accused of taking off while deputies attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop just after 1:00...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions. Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators. Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve. “We’re always looking for innovative ways in which...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 1. As of 4:06 p.m., the south right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
btw21.com

Fire Marshal: Collinsville man dies after catching on fire while burning leaves

COLLINSVILLE, VA – Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett announced Friday that a fire, which claimed the life of a man in Collinsville, has been ruled accidental. The Henry County Department of Public Safety, the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department and Garrett responded to a brush fire call at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville on Dec. 30, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m.
COLLINSVILLE, VA
WVNS

Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages

A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
ROANOKE, VA
Lootpress

Man arrested after not paying for his meal in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he didn’t pay for the meal he ate. According to Beckley Police, on December 28, 2022, officers responded to the Omelet Shop about a man who left without paying his bill. Police found the suspect, Craig Clacker, in the parking lot of the Little General. Clacker admitted that he ate a meal at the Omelet Shop and advised that he did not pay because he had no money. He also stated that he thought they would give it to him. When police spoke to management, they confirmed that Clacker ate a meal valued at $22.45 and left without paying his bill.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Interstate 64 Westbound reopened, eastbound remains closed

UPDATE 1/6/23 9:30 P.M.: The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at Hart’s Run to Crow are reopened following a crash. Eastbound lanes remain closed at this time. UPDATE 1/6/23 8:55 P.M.: According to dispatchers the closure is due to a motor vehicle accident. Injuries are unknown at this time. White Sulphur Springs Fire Department, White […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Chance Harman Classic returns to Floyd County

FLOYD, Va. (WFXR) – The 16th annual Chance Harman Classic made it’s return in the new year this week. High school basketball teams from throughout the region participated in the two-day event. The classic along with the Chance Harman Memorial Fund promotes pediatric cancer awareness.
FLOYD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy