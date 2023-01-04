ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdhn.com

Joe Mixon Seemingly Unhappy With NFL’s Decision on AFC Seeding

The Bengals star shared his thoughts on the league’s Thursday announcement regarding playoff seeding. The NFL’s Thursday announcement regarding AFC playoff seeding in the wake of cancelling the Bills-Bengals game has apparently drawn the ire of Joe Mixon, who shared his thoughts on the news on social media.
CINCINNATI, OH
wdhn.com

McDermott, Allen: Bills Are Ready to Play As Hamlin Recovers

Buffalo’s regular season finale on Sunday will be its first game since the safety’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football. As the Bills prepare to close the regular season on Sunday, it stands to wonder how mentally prepared the team will be in the wake of safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football.
BUFFALO, NY
wdhn.com

Report: Lovie Smith in Talks With Texans Over Job Status Concerns

For the second year in a row, Houston may be exploring a head coaching change. Texans coach Lovie Smith has begun meeting with franchise owner Cal McNair to plead his case for a second year with the team, amid concerns that he may be fired at the end of a likely league-worst season in Houston, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
HOUSTON, TX
wdhn.com

NFL Official Explains Changing Playoff Rules After Canceled Game

The decision confused those who thought the league already had clear guidelines in place. The NFL owners passed a resolution to change the AFC playoff rules on Friday after the league officially declared the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game a no contest in the wake of the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Though the league did its best to accommodate rather unique and sensitive circumstances, some have found themselves confounded by the decision to bypass already agreed upon rules for a new system.
CINCINNATI, OH
wdhn.com

ESPN Did Everything Right in Covering Tragic Damar Hamlin Injury

Under scary, unknown circumstances, ESPN handled the news story right away. 1. This is the first Traina Thoughts of 2023, so right off the top I want to thank you for reading as we embark on another year together. I’ve been writing Traina Thoughts every weekday since 2017, and before that I wrote Hot Clicks every weekday from ’07 to ’13, so I thank you for the continued support. I’ll never be able to express how appreciative I am for your loyalty.
FLORIDA STATE
The Florida Times-Union

Jaguars battle through 'roller coaster of emotion' to win AFC South title over Titans

The smell of a freshly lit cigar filled the Jaguars' locker room. Coaches, players, staff and family members alike could be seen smiling and laughing, clearly excited, perhaps a bit relieved. The Jaguars (9-8) are moving on to the postseason for the first time since 2017 and they're doing it on the heels of one of the most memorable regular seasons in franchise history. This one meant something more as the 70,050 Jaguars fans that once...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wdhn.com

Bo Jackson Shares Inspirational Message for Damar Hamlin

The latest message of support for the Bills safety came from a certified sports icon. Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a massive outpouring of support following his medical emergency on the field during Monday’s game in Cincinnati. One of the latest monumental figures to send a message to the 24-year-old was NFL legend Bo Jackson.
wdhn.com

Georgia coach Smart’s father unable to attend CFP title game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during...
GEORGIA STATE
ABC4

LaVine, DeRozan lead Bulls past Jazz, 126-118

CHICAGO (ABC4 Sports) – Despite another big game from Lauri Markkanen, and a career night from rookie Ochai Agbaji, Zach LaVine an DeMar DeRozna were tough tough to overcome for the Utah Jazz. Lavine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wdhn.com

Suni Lee Records Her First Perfect Score of the Season for Auburn

The Olympian started off her final collegiate season with a bang. The 2023 season marks the end of Suni Lee’s college gymnastics career, and if Saturday’s opening meet was any indication, fans will be treated to one of the best individual gymnastics campaigns ever. Lee scored a perfect...
AUBURN, AL

