FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
wdhn.com
Joe Mixon Seemingly Unhappy With NFL’s Decision on AFC Seeding
The Bengals star shared his thoughts on the league’s Thursday announcement regarding playoff seeding. The NFL’s Thursday announcement regarding AFC playoff seeding in the wake of cancelling the Bills-Bengals game has apparently drawn the ire of Joe Mixon, who shared his thoughts on the news on social media.
wdhn.com
McDermott, Allen: Bills Are Ready to Play As Hamlin Recovers
Buffalo’s regular season finale on Sunday will be its first game since the safety’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football. As the Bills prepare to close the regular season on Sunday, it stands to wonder how mentally prepared the team will be in the wake of safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football.
wdhn.com
Report: Lovie Smith in Talks With Texans Over Job Status Concerns
For the second year in a row, Houston may be exploring a head coaching change. Texans coach Lovie Smith has begun meeting with franchise owner Cal McNair to plead his case for a second year with the team, amid concerns that he may be fired at the end of a likely league-worst season in Houston, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
wdhn.com
NFL Official Explains Changing Playoff Rules After Canceled Game
The decision confused those who thought the league already had clear guidelines in place. The NFL owners passed a resolution to change the AFC playoff rules on Friday after the league officially declared the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game a no contest in the wake of the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Though the league did its best to accommodate rather unique and sensitive circumstances, some have found themselves confounded by the decision to bypass already agreed upon rules for a new system.
wdhn.com
Report: McVay’s Future With Rams in Question As He Weighs a 2023 Return
The Los Angeles coach is under contract with the franchise to the end of the 2026 season. The future of Rams coach Sean McVay in the City of Angels is reportedly up in the air. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McVay has been weighing a lot of things that have...
wdhn.com
ESPN Did Everything Right in Covering Tragic Damar Hamlin Injury
Under scary, unknown circumstances, ESPN handled the news story right away. 1. This is the first Traina Thoughts of 2023, so right off the top I want to thank you for reading as we embark on another year together. I’ve been writing Traina Thoughts every weekday since 2017, and before that I wrote Hot Clicks every weekday from ’07 to ’13, so I thank you for the continued support. I’ll never be able to express how appreciative I am for your loyalty.
Changing of the Guard: Jaguars down Titans, claim AFC South title in Primetime thriller 20-16
The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed the AFC South Title after defeating the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Saturday Night Primetime on ABC. Sitting nearly three minutes from another division title, Tennessee seemed to have full control of the game and secured a ticket to the first round of the AFC playoffs. ...
Jaguars battle through 'roller coaster of emotion' to win AFC South title over Titans
The smell of a freshly lit cigar filled the Jaguars' locker room. Coaches, players, staff and family members alike could be seen smiling and laughing, clearly excited, perhaps a bit relieved. The Jaguars (9-8) are moving on to the postseason for the first time since 2017 and they're doing it on the heels of one of the most memorable regular seasons in franchise history. This one meant something more as the 70,050 Jaguars fans that once...
Dobbs Disputes Fumble, Decisive Touchdown
The Tennessee Titans quarterback says physics suggests he was throwing a pass when he was hit in the fourth quarter, the result of which would have been an incompletion.
What uniforms the Bills, Patriots will wear in Week 18
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will wear during their Week 18 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. New England Patriots (8-8) ** Assumed selection as Patriots did not officially announce their uniform selection. Buffalo Bills (12-3)
wdhn.com
Josh Allen says Damar Hamlin’s progress ‘eases so much of that pain,” for Bills teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati. The Bills were encouraged by uplifting...
wdhn.com
Bo Jackson Shares Inspirational Message for Damar Hamlin
The latest message of support for the Bills safety came from a certified sports icon. Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a massive outpouring of support following his medical emergency on the field during Monday’s game in Cincinnati. One of the latest monumental figures to send a message to the 24-year-old was NFL legend Bo Jackson.
wdhn.com
Georgia coach Smart’s father unable to attend CFP title game
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during...
LaVine, DeRozan lead Bulls past Jazz, 126-118
CHICAGO (ABC4 Sports) – Despite another big game from Lauri Markkanen, and a career night from rookie Ochai Agbaji, Zach LaVine an DeMar DeRozna were tough tough to overcome for the Utah Jazz. Lavine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night. […]
wdhn.com
Suni Lee Records Her First Perfect Score of the Season for Auburn
The Olympian started off her final collegiate season with a bang. The 2023 season marks the end of Suni Lee’s college gymnastics career, and if Saturday’s opening meet was any indication, fans will be treated to one of the best individual gymnastics campaigns ever. Lee scored a perfect...
