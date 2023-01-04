A rags-to-riches story for toy Manchester terrier Gnatt

Ten years ago Gnatt was an unloved, unwanted, emaciated puppy just days away from meeting his final fate at a Texas animal shelter. He was seemingly not destined for much in this world.

Flash forward to this past December and you’ll find Gnatt, a toy Manchester terrier, on the top of the world in a rags-to-riches story that is seen in the eyes of the dog’s owner and handler Lori Purdy as a “Hallmark moment.”

For a dog that was coming close to being put down as a castoff puppy, Gnatt can now take claim to being the best of the breed when running the 100-yard American Kennel Club Fast Cat race. Gnatt and Purdy claimed the title at the third annual AKC Fast Cat Invitational on Dec. 13-17 held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Now 11 years old, Gnatt qualified for the invitational with strong runs during 20 AKC regional races in the 2021 season.

At just 10.5 pounds, the feisty Gnatt ran two qualifying heats and the winner-take-all final run with times of a shade over 10 seconds for each of the runs. That’s a speed of 20 miles an hour over the 100-yard course.

How it happened

Gnatt’s story wouldn’t have been possible without the intervention of a friend who found the pup on a rescue organization website. This was a dog for Purdy, her friend said. It was 2012 when Gnatt came into Purdy’s life.

She has a lifelong love of dogs and has worked as a trainer at Total Recall in Hugo and as a dog handler and judge for 30 years. She has a long history with the AKC and the North American Dog Agility Council showing dogs and judging.

But in 2012 her heart was saddened by the death of Weber, a beloved springer spaniel, from a seizure at just 4 years of age.

“I was almost ready to give up dog stuff,” Purdy said from her home in Wyoming.

Almost. But not quite yet — not when that first photo of Gnatt was delivered. Perhaps it was the sad eyes. Maybe it was desperate situation that Gnatt faced.

Purdy quickly made arrangements to have a friend who happened to be judging in Texas transport the 8-month-old pup from Dallas to Minnesota. Purdy was judging in Canada at the time, so the friend’s offer to bring the dog north made the adoption possible.

“The stars were aligning for him,” Purdy said.

Gnatt was skin and bones when he arrived. Veterinary care followed to treat for worms and parasites. A solid feeding regimen soon had the puppy back to full health.

He didn’t come with the name Gnatt, but the high-energy dog that zigs and zags and darts and dashes around the house at a breakneck speed as fast as a gnat soon led Purdy to the name with a pair of T’s at the end.

“He’s an active little dog,” she says.

She still marvels how he wound up in her life.

“I lose a dog, don’t want another dog, and the next thing I know he’s with us,” she said.

More honors to come?

With the 2022 Fast Cat invitational in the books, Purdy says there is a good chance that Gnatt will have an opportunity to defend his title at the next AKC Fast Cat Invitational. Lori and her husband Dave, a financial planner in Forest Lake, plan to continue running Gnatt in 2023.

Fast Cat racing is relatively new sporting event for the AKC with just three years of racing. Gnatt has excelled in the event, but is also a top dog in Barn Hunt, which was introduced by the AKC in 2016.

In the AKC Fast Cat competition, all “best of breeds” of dogs from competition in 2021 are invited to take part in the national event. For the Orlando competition, 3,400 dogs from all breeds entered Fast Cat events. There are two breeds that make up the Manchester terrier breed: toy and standard. In all, more than 9,400 dogs from throughout the United States were entered in events that included agility, obedience, rally and dock diving.

For the Fast Cat race, Dave Purdy provides assistance as Gnatt’s “catcher” at the end of the 100-yard dash where the dog gives chase to a drag line that pulls three white plastic bags as the target for the chase. When the race ends – and it ends in a flash – it’s Dave’s job to corral the speedy Gnatt.

Traveling to the competition is a time of bonding for Lori and Gnatt who made the 3,400-mile round trip drive to Orlando. It’s a 10-day break from the Purdy’s other two dogs – Gibson, a 7-year-old cocker spaniel that competes in Barn Hunt and agility, and Tidbit, a 2-year-old toy Manchester terrier that is learning the ropes for Fast Cat and Barn Hunt.

Lori Purdy still marvels at Gnatt’s accomplishments in a life that was nearly cut short.

“You never expect your rescue dog to get this far,” she says. “It’s really one of those Hallmark movie kinds of story.”