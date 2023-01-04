ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man shot, critically injured during confrontation outside his Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and critically wounded late Thursday during a confrontation outside an Orlando home, police said. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Prince Hall Boulevard and Solomon Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the suspected shooter drove to the...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man found shot to death at apartments near Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday morning at an apartment complex near Winter Park, deputies said. The fatal shooting was reported around 6:50 a.m. at the Seabrook Apartments near Terry Brook Drive and State Road 436 in Orange County. [TRENDING: ‘Woman struck in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Chief: Guns stolen from cars in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the new year, there are some of the same problems in DeLand after several car break-ins occurred this week. In some cases, guns were stolen. The city's police chief says residents are making it too easy for thieves to get their hands on firearms.

