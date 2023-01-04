Read full article on original website
18-year-old arrested in deadly shooting, robbery of man at hotel on International Drive, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 18-year-old was arrested in the deadly shooting and robbery last month of a 30-year-old man at a hotel on International Drive, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said Nicholas Anderson was arrested Friday and is the second suspect taken into custody for the...
2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
Police: Man, 18, confesses to robbing, fatally shooting man outside I-Drive hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a man confessed to robbing and fatally shooting a man outside a hotel on International Drive. Officers said Nicholas Anderson, 18, is facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said after...
76-year-old woman knocked down in violent Casselberry robbery recounts attack
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A 76-year-old woman who was robbed and knocked to the ground last week in a Casselberry parking lot just had one question: Why?. “I’m old. I’m 76 years old,” Melija Alla, the victim whose purse was snatched in the violent robbery, told News 6 on Friday. “Why?”
Man arrested, stolen cash recovered after Orlando bank robbery, police say
ORLANDO, Fla, – A man was arrested after police said he robbed an Orlando bank Friday morning. Officers arrested Anthony Williams, 45, after a holdup at a Trustco Bank branch. [TRENDING: ‘There was no warning:’ Woman struck in head by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve in Lake Mary...
Man shot, critically injured during confrontation outside his Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and critically wounded late Thursday during a confrontation outside an Orlando home, police said. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Prince Hall Boulevard and Solomon Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the suspected shooter drove to the...
Man found shot to death at apartments near Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday morning at an apartment complex near Winter Park, deputies said. The fatal shooting was reported around 6:50 a.m. at the Seabrook Apartments near Terry Brook Drive and State Road 436 in Orange County. [TRENDING: ‘Woman struck in...
Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County
Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have...
Teen shot at Wekiva High School, suspect at large, deputies say
APOPKA, Fla. — A teenage boy was shot at Wekiva High School Friday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies around 9:10 p.m. arrived at the school for reports of a shooting and found a male in his teens who had been shot. The teen was...
Deputies: Man arrested for strangling pregnant girlfriend at Orange County apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies arrested Pierre Floriant, 41, on Thursday for allegedly killing the pregnant mother of his child: Joanna Gomez-Simo. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the murder happened at Pointe Vista Apartments. According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy came to the apartment complex on Thursday morning...
Florida burglars spotted driving pickup with ‘stolen tag’ written on cardboard, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two men in a pickup truck with “stolen tag” written on a piece of cardboard to serve as a license plate were arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in Brevard County, according to sheriff’s officials. Anthony Sosa, 31, and Chad Doulette, 36,...
Teen hospitalized in shooting outside Wekiva High School gym after basketball game
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Wekiva High School on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office announced that deputies responded to the school for the shooting at 9:08 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘There was no...
Car crashes into Wendy's restaurant in Seminole County, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a Wendy's Friday afternoon. Around 5:30 p.m., a car that rolled down a hill hit a Wendy's located in the area of West State Road 434 and Wekiva Springs Road. There were two people inside...
Woman found dead at Orange County apartment complex after deputies conduct well-being check
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was found dead at an Orange County apartment complex Thursday morning during a well-being check led by deputies, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they responded around 9 a.m. to the 5300 block of Pointe Vista Circle at Pointe Vista Apartments...
Motorcyclist arrested on DUI in Memorial Day crash in Titusville that killed passenger, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The driver of a motorcycle was arrested in a Memorial Day crash in Titusville that killed his 29-year-old passenger last year, according to police. Tyler Zimmerman, 27, was arrested Wednesday on a DUI causing death to human/unborn child charge. [TRENDING: Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby...
80-year-old man hit, killed while walking across road in Pine Hills, FHP says
PINE HILLS, Fla. – An 80-year-old man was hit and killed Wednesday night while walking across a road in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were called around 8 p.m. to North Pine Hills Road and Alhambra Drive, just north of Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Chief: Guns stolen from cars in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the new year, there are some of the same problems in DeLand after several car break-ins occurred this week. In some cases, guns were stolen. The city's police chief says residents are making it too easy for thieves to get their hands on firearms.
Florida teen loses thumb to firework on New Year’s, first responders say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized early New Year’s Day in Seminole County after a firework removed one of his thumbs, according to the Lake Mary Fire Department. First responders were dispatched at 12:25 a.m. Sunday to the 600 block of Weybridge Court in Lake...
FHP busts Orange County towing business accused of illegally preying on crash victims
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol in December closed a monthlong investigation of a towing business in Orange County that troopers said would unlawfully solicit people at crash scenes and keep hold of towed vehicles behind threats, red tape and extortion, according to a news release shared Friday.
