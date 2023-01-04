ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

Search Continues for Weapon Used in Rochester Murder Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their search for the weapon suspected of being used in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson of Rochester. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller confirmed to KROC-AM News Saturday that the search is ongoing. He said the sheriff’s...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Austin man charged with gas station break-in pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of robbing an Austin convenience store takes a plea deal. Derek Joseph Leichtnam, 39 of Austin, was charged with third-degree burglary, violent felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, fifth-degree drug possession, and possession of a firearm as a drug user. Austin police say Leichtnam broke through the front door of the Apollo III gas station in the 3000 block of Oakland Avenue West on July 10, 2022, and stole 102 vape pens, 19 disposable vapes, 11 vape cartridges, and one pack of cigarettes.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for drug possession and starting a hotel fire

AUSTIN, Minn. – Starting a fire at the Days In in Austin and selling drugs results in no more time behind bars for a Mower County man. Jesus Manuel Camacho, 46 of Austin, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and second-degree drug possession in September 2022. Austin police say Camacho sold 27.07 grams of meth to a confidential informant of law enforcement on October 7, 2020. He was then arrested for setting fire to a cardboard box in a hallway of the Days Inn on November 6, 2021. The fire set off the hotel’s sprinkler system.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Austin woman sentenced for trying to rob a gas station

AUSTIN, Minn. – Trying to rob a gas station results in probation for a Mower County woman. Carlena Chavon Thomas, 40 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to four years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service. Thomas pleaded guilty in September 2022 to...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea man sent to prison for selling cocaine and methamphetamine

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Selling drugs to law enforcement informants is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Cody Shawn Ash, 30 of Albert Lea, was arrested in November 2021 and charged with first and second-degree sale of drugs. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says Ash sold cocaine and methamphetamine to confidential informants twice in September 2021 and twice in October 2021.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd’s death and fleeing with him to Mexico. A federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Man Charged for Murder of Rochester Woman Whose Body Was Found in Ditch

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of killing 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, whose body was discovered in a northwest Rochester ditch on December 26, made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder without intent, second-degree murder while committing...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Man Revived After Apparent Heroin Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders received a Rochester man after an apparent heroin overdose Wednesday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Appleton Ln. Northwest around 12:35 p.m. The caller reported she and her boyfriend were asleep when she heard him make a loud snoring noise that woke her up.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Austin Man Charged With Fatal Hit-and-Run

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred late Friday night in Austin. 35-year-old Darin Finley was formally arraigned on the charges in Mower County Court this morning. It is alleged that...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man charged in fatal shooting in Minneapolis

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was charged Wednesday for a shooting that killed a man near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week. Idris Adbillahi Haji-Mohamed, 27, of Rochester, was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Elderly Cannon Falls Man Hurt After Vehicle Strikes Tree

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly man from Cannon Falls was hurt after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in Goodhue County Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol Incident report says 79-year-old Bruce Kreutzian was traveling east on Hwy. 19 when his vehicle entered the ditch and struck a tree at the intersection of Hwy. 56, which is about seven miles southwest of Cannon Falls. The collision occurred around 1:10 p.m.
CANNON FALLS, MN
KIMT

I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Hwy 52 crash leads to traffic backup Friday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A crash on southbound Hwy 52 in Rochester snarled traffic during the Friday morning commute. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 7:58 a.m., a 2018 Toyota RAV4 and 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee were both traveling southbound on Hwy 52 when they collided near Civic Center Dr. NW.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
