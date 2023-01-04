Read full article on original website
Search Continues for Weapon Used in Rochester Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their search for the weapon suspected of being used in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson of Rochester. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller confirmed to KROC-AM News Saturday that the search is ongoing. He said the sheriff’s...
KIMT
Austin man charged with gas station break-in pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of robbing an Austin convenience store takes a plea deal. Derek Joseph Leichtnam, 39 of Austin, was charged with third-degree burglary, violent felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, fifth-degree drug possession, and possession of a firearm as a drug user. Austin police say Leichtnam broke through the front door of the Apollo III gas station in the 3000 block of Oakland Avenue West on July 10, 2022, and stole 102 vape pens, 19 disposable vapes, 11 vape cartridges, and one pack of cigarettes.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for drug possession and starting a hotel fire
AUSTIN, Minn. – Starting a fire at the Days In in Austin and selling drugs results in no more time behind bars for a Mower County man. Jesus Manuel Camacho, 46 of Austin, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and second-degree drug possession in September 2022. Austin police say Camacho sold 27.07 grams of meth to a confidential informant of law enforcement on October 7, 2020. He was then arrested for setting fire to a cardboard box in a hallway of the Days Inn on November 6, 2021. The fire set off the hotel’s sprinkler system.
KIMT
Austin woman sentenced for trying to rob a gas station
AUSTIN, Minn. – Trying to rob a gas station results in probation for a Mower County woman. Carlena Chavon Thomas, 40 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to four years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service. Thomas pleaded guilty in September 2022 to...
KIMT
Albert Lea man sent to prison for selling cocaine and methamphetamine
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Selling drugs to law enforcement informants is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Cody Shawn Ash, 30 of Albert Lea, was arrested in November 2021 and charged with first and second-degree sale of drugs. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says Ash sold cocaine and methamphetamine to confidential informants twice in September 2021 and twice in October 2021.
KIMT
Narcan used to revive man who OD'd on suspected heroin in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man was revived using Narcan after he overdosed on suspected heroin. Police were called to the 3000 block of Appleton Lane NW. when a woman noticed a man was not breathing. RPD and RFD arrived and used Narcan on the man before he was taken to...
KIMT
Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway...
Rochester Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd’s death and fleeing with him to Mexico. A federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press...
Man Charged for Murder of Rochester Woman Whose Body Was Found in Ditch
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of killing 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, whose body was discovered in a northwest Rochester ditch on December 26, made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder without intent, second-degree murder while committing...
Rochester Man Revived After Apparent Heroin Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders received a Rochester man after an apparent heroin overdose Wednesday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Appleton Ln. Northwest around 12:35 p.m. The caller reported she and her boyfriend were asleep when she heard him make a loud snoring noise that woke her up.
Austin Man Charged With Fatal Hit-and-Run
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred late Friday night in Austin. 35-year-old Darin Finley was formally arraigned on the charges in Mower County Court this morning. It is alleged that...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged in fatal shooting in Minneapolis
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was charged Wednesday for a shooting that killed a man near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week. Idris Adbillahi Haji-Mohamed, 27, of Rochester, was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the...
KAAL-TV
Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
Elderly Cannon Falls Man Hurt After Vehicle Strikes Tree
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly man from Cannon Falls was hurt after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in Goodhue County Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol Incident report says 79-year-old Bruce Kreutzian was traveling east on Hwy. 19 when his vehicle entered the ditch and struck a tree at the intersection of Hwy. 56, which is about seven miles southwest of Cannon Falls. The collision occurred around 1:10 p.m.
KIMT
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Rochester police ask public to search downtown properties for missing man
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Rochester police have asked residents living between St. Marys hospital, Civic Center Drive, and 11th Avenue in downtown Rochester to check their properties for missing man Thomas McElroy. Capt. Casey Moilanen said McElroy is about 5’8″, 150 pounds, and has fair skin, black hair,...
Police Asking for Public’s Help to Find Missing Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing Rochester man. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said 43-year-old Thomas McElroy was reported missing at 4:30 a.m. on December 27. He was last seen near 11th Ave. Northwest. Police say McElroy was...
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
KAAL-TV
Hwy 52 crash leads to traffic backup Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on southbound Hwy 52 in Rochester snarled traffic during the Friday morning commute. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 7:58 a.m., a 2018 Toyota RAV4 and 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee were both traveling southbound on Hwy 52 when they collided near Civic Center Dr. NW.
Minnesota Restaurant – Thank You & Goodbye to RPD Officer Who Made Things Better
Once you live in Rochester, Minnesota long enough you realize it's one of the biggest small towns in the USA. And this note of gratitude from Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar to an officer from the Rochester Police Department (RPD) is a reminder of that. Victoria's Says Goodbye to A...
