AUSTIN, Minn. – Starting a fire at the Days In in Austin and selling drugs results in no more time behind bars for a Mower County man. Jesus Manuel Camacho, 46 of Austin, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and second-degree drug possession in September 2022. Austin police say Camacho sold 27.07 grams of meth to a confidential informant of law enforcement on October 7, 2020. He was then arrested for setting fire to a cardboard box in a hallway of the Days Inn on November 6, 2021. The fire set off the hotel’s sprinkler system.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO