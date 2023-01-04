Scandia levy increases 8.7% while tax rate falls to 26%

The Scandia City Council approved its final expense budget at $4,659,337 in a 5-0 vote at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

At the same meeting, it approved the 2023 tax levy at the same level as the September-approved amount of $2,803,556, an 8.7% or $224,505 increase from the levy in 2022 at $2,579,051.

The general fund of the budget will account for about 67% of the levy expenses at $1,865,918. Outside of the general fund, $212,012 will be allocated to the local road improvement fund.

Increasing wages and managing inflation are where the general fund saw its increases, with administration and finance fees increasing by $131,000 to a $504,700 budget for 2023.

“We’re looking at the increases related to administration change over,” City Administrator Ken Cammilleri said.

Cammilleri stepped down from his role at Scandia at the end of the year. To fill the role, the city hired a recruiting firm for $23,000, and the wage of the new city administrator is still up for debate but may see an increase.

The fire and EMS budget increased by $49,810, totaling $330,000 in the upcoming year.

“A fair amount of that is attributable to recent wage adjustments approved by the council,” Cammilleri said.

Due to inflation, public works will receive $732,750, a 7.5% increase from 2022 to cover inflationary costs.

At the meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 20, before the council was set to approve the 2023 levy and budget, council member Patti Ray asked Cammilleri if it would be possible to lower the levy more if they pulled $98,000 from an internet fund of $197,000.

“Is there any appetite to reduce our levy by using some of those funds? … If we use $98,000 of $197,000 we could reduce our increase down to 4.9%, which would be the same as the county’s,” Ray said.

Cammilleri advised the council does not do that to ensure the city still has sufficient funding to maintain a stable budget going forward.

“I think reducing the levy under these circumstances is going to be very problematic and the reason is, is your fund balance. You have taken your fund balance down to a much lower position, and it will be at a very critically low point going into next year,” Cammilleri said. “Every bit of fund that can be returned into that fund is a huge step to help you guys keep stable.”

In 2020, Scandia’s tax rate was 31.47% and it decreased slightly into the 2021 budget year at 30.81% followed by a slight increase in 2022 at 30.94%.

“The city council had taken a policy of trying to maintain a stable tax rate, which is something similar to some of the other communities. And we did that through ‘21 and ‘22, but now we are pursuing a lower tax rate,” Cammilleri explained.

For 2023 the tax rate is falling to 26.24%. Bayport and Afton followed a similar stable trend until 2023 when their tax rates dropped a few percentage points, akin to Scandia.

Scandia was able to decrease the tax rate while increasing the levy because property values in Scandia rose by an average of 25% from 2022 to 2023, resulting in most homeowners still paying more than they did last year.

In 2022, the median home value was $489,100, but as home values increase in 2023, a Scandia median value home is now at $597,000 and a homeowner can expect to pay $1,957, or a $444 increase from last year’s property tax payments, according to city documents.

Cammilleri explained that it wouldn’t have been possible for the city to offer residents a tax decrease this year, even with a lower levy, due to the significant increase in tax capacity at 25%, when it typically increases by 2%.

“It’s really hard for us, even if we do lower our levy, to reduce the total impact of this increase alone, we’d have to combine forces with the county and school district to make massive cuts for us to kind of offset this kind of value increase,” Cammilleri said.